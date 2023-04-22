As other states charge ahead with e-bike incentives, no such program for Mass. yet

Hawaii , Colorado , California , and Connecticut say they will start offering discounts for e-bikes this spring and summer. But despite an existing incentive program for electric vehicles to help meet emissions goals in Massachusetts, a similar effort for e-bikes has not yet materialized.

At least four states are launching statewide incentive programs this year to get more people riding the increasingly popular electric bicycles, or e-bikes, that provide speedy and sweat-free travel.

Last summer, the Legislature gave the state the OK to borrow at least $1 million so the Department of Energy Resources could begin offering rebates up to $750 for e-bikes at Massachusetts bike shops. Since then, there hasn’t been any movement on creating the program.

Advertisement

Karissa Hand, a spokesperson for Governor Maura Healey, said the administration is still working on its capital investment plan for the 2024 fiscal year, which starts in July, and no final decisions have been made about which programs will be funded.

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration sees an e-bike rebate program as an important tool to help meet our climate goals and is evaluating our options for funding the program,” Hand said in an e-mail. She added that if the program is funded, the earliest it could be implemented would be late 2024.

Massachusetts is struggling to meet its 2025 transportation climate goals, which currently center around getting 300,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2025. It was a goal the state set in 2015. But so far, there are only 49,697 fully electrical vehicles registered in the state, according to MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon Riley.

Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Massachusetts, responsible for 37 percent in 2020. And more than half of transportation emissions are from cars.

Advertisement

E-bikes, which cost around $1,500 — or more if they are for hauling kids or big loads — offer a much cheaper option for reducing car-related emissions than electric vehicles, which cost around $60,000, advocates say. More than half of all daily car trips in the US are less than 3 miles long, meaning with the right incentives and safe bike infrastructure, commutes and errands could be done with an e-bike, said John MacArthur, sustainable transportation program manager at Portland State University.

“We should be thinking about biking as a legitimate mode for those trips, particularly for communities that don’t have the ability to purchase an electric vehicle,” he said.

While states have been slow to act, cities across the country have launched their own e-bike incentive programs.

Denver is using a voter-approved sales tax to fund vouchers of up to $1,400, said Grace Troccolo Rink, Denver’s chief sustainability officer. The city planned to spend $3 million on the program, but is now going to spend $9 million because there is such high demand, Rink said. More than 5,000 vouchers have been redeemed since Denver started offering them last year.

In Massachusetts, at least one similar local e-bike incentive program is already up and running.

Last summer, Cape Light Compact began offering vouchers to people with low incomes that can be used to cover 75 percent of the cost of an e-bike at local bike shops — or up to $1,200 — plus $125 toward the cost of bike accessories such as helmets, locks, lights, or a pump. The program is funded by a grant from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.

Advertisement

So far, 145 vouchers have been redeemed, according to Mariel Marchand, a power supply planner at Cape Light. Of 48 participants surveyed, Marchand said 69 percent reported that their e-bike is replacing vehicle trips, and 22 percent reported that their e-bike is replacing transit trips.

About 25 of the recipients have agreed to have trackers on their bikes that are logging trips. More than 1,200 trips have been logged, Marchand said, and most are between 2 and 6 miles with 73 percent of trips happening on weekdays.

Reducing emissions by replacing car trips with e-bike trips is a key goal of the program, Marchand said. But so is providing people with a more viable transportation mode in areas where public transit is infrequent and unreliable.

“By using e-bikes we are keeping cars off the road and perhaps making it so a family only needs to have one car,” she said. “I think increasing access to transportation is really paramount.”

Matthew Van Gelder, owner of Dennis Cycle Center, a local bike shop chain on Cape Cod, said he has redeemed about 20 vouchers. The only downside to the program, Van Gelder said, is that some customers have struggled to fund the portion of the e-bike price not covered by the voucher, which can add up to a few hundred dollars. Participants must have an annual gross household income below $81,561 for four-person households.

Advertisement

All in all, Van Gelder said the program has been a “win-win” for bike shops and residents.

“I think it’s great, it gets people transportation that they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to afford, gets people on e-bikes who wouldn’t otherwise have been able to,” he said. “Everyone who has gotten a bike so far is very happy, very grateful.”

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu is proposing using $1.4 million to introduce electric Bluebikes to the system. Kelly Mitchell, a spokesperson for Wu, said the city is still working on details of a $1.5 million e-bike rebate program for older adults and people with disabilities announced last year.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.