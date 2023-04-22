Randolph man dies after crash on Route 24 in Avon leaves car in flames

A 30-year-old Randolph man was pronounced dead at a Brockton hospital early Saturday morning following a crash into a tractor trailer on Route 24 in Avon that sent his car off-road, where it caught fire, State Police said in a statement.
Richard Maurice was freed from the 2020 Toyota Camry he’d been driving before it became engulfed in flames, the statement said. He was pronounced dead after he was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital, State Police said.
A preliminary investigation indicated that Maurice was going south on Route 24 when, at 2:24 a.m., he rear-ended a 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer, State Police said.
Maurice’s Camry went off-road into the median and caught fire, while the Freightliner veered right and hit the guardrail, according to the statement.
The Freightliner’s driver, a 44-year-old man from New Bedford whose name was not released, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries, State Police said.
All three Route 24 southbound lanes near the crash were closed for three hours during the ensuing police response, the statement said.
State Police are investigating the crash, according to the statement.
