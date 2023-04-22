Salem police warn of coyote sightings

Police have received several recent reports of coyotes approaching people who were walking their dogs, according to a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page . Many of the sightings have been reported in the area of South Salem and Pickman Park.

Officials are warning residents of Salem and surrounding North Shore communities of an uptick in coyote sightings, including reports of coyotes appearing “comfortable” around people, Salem police said Friday.

Advertisement

To avoid attracting coyotes, residents should remove outdoor sources of food and secure garbage can lids, police said. They should also secure outdoor animal enclosures and be careful not to leave pets outside unattended, especially at night.

In case of a coyote encounter, police said that residents should keep their distance, while making loud noises and waving their hands. Adults should pick up and hold any children or small pets with them.

Police encourage residents who have questions or are experiencing problems with coyotes to visit mass.gov/masswildlife, or contact the Northeast Wildlife District at 978-772-2145.





Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.