State Police investigating body found in Newton park near Charles River

A person was found dead in a Newton park near the Charles River on Saturday night, State Police said.
Troopers responded to Forte Park at 8 p.m. after the body was discovered, according to David Procopio, spokesman for the State Police.
State Police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office are investigating the death and are working to identify the victim, he said.
The body was placed in the custody of the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Procopio said.
The park is property of the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, he said.
No further information was immediately available late Saturday night.
