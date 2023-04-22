Twenty men to face charges after uprising at Bristol County jail

A 1998 class-action lawsuit by inmates at the Dartmouth facility ended the practice of locking inmates in cells that lack toilets, which Heroux identified as a factor in Friday’s uprising.

In a telephone interview with the Globe, Bristol Sheriff Paul Heroux said the hours-long standoff between pretrial detainees and staff was the byproduct of the correctional setting — cells without locks or toilets.

Twenty pretrial detainees who allegedly organized an uprising Friday at the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth are expected to face charges for their role in the disturbance, which caused up to $200,000 in damage and brought public attention to major security shortcomings at the facility, the sheriff said Saturday.

Advertisement

“If there were locks on cells, this wouldn’t have happened,” said Heroux, a Democrat who was sworn into office in January after defeating longtime Republican incumbent Thomas M. Hodgson in last year’s election. “It’s that simple.”

The standoff began Friday at about 7 a.m., Heroux said, as staff at the correctional facility attempted to relocate men in two neighboring units in order to carry out renovations there. The renovations included work intended to reduce suicide risks and the installation of plumbing for toilets, he said.

But the men refused to leave, Heroux said, and at about 9 a.m., correctional officers exited the area, locking the exterior doors behind them. Once staff left, the sheriff said, the detainees began damaging the housing units. Heroux said the detainees wouldn’t have been free to damage property if they could have been locked in individual cells.

One unit housing 75 men sustained significant damage — up to $200,000 — as the detainees dismantled furniture and sharpened the pieces into improvised weapons, Heroux said. The neighboring unit, which housed 63 men, suffered less damage, he said, but can’t be used because the inmates destroyed a console that controls door locks.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office has set aside $1.5 million from canteen operations to install toilets in the two housing units, Heroux said, and once that work is done, locks can be placed on cell doors. Doors on the housing units have locks, he said, but half of the cells in use don’t have locks or toilets. The facility was built in the 1980s, the sheriff said.

“It’s just absolutely mind boggling that somebody would design this place like that,” Heroux said. “That’s just crazy.”

Reached Saturday by phone, Hodgson said his office stopped locking inmates in cells without toilets to abide by the court order, but didn’t have enough money to install toilets in individual cells.

“It’s an astronomical undertaking as far as money goes,” Hodgson said.

The 20 men who are expected to face criminal charges include 17 from the unit with the most damage and three men from the neighboring unit, Heroux said. He declined to identify the men and said he didn’t have details about the charges. All 20 were identified as leaders of the standoff and have been relocated to correctional facilities in other parts of the state, Heroux said.

Another 17 men also have been relocated to the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford, which is also run by Heroux, to keep rivals separated.

Messages left for spokespeople at the Bristol district attorney’s office weren’t returned Saturday.

During the standoff, the detainees compiled a list of demands including televisions in cells, lower canteen prices, and more recreation time, Heroux said. He said he responded with an offer that addressed some of their concerns, but when it was presented, they destroyed the document without reading it.

Advertisement

At about 3 p.m., correction officers in Bristol, aided by officers from the Department of Correction and other county sheriff departments, went into the housing units and escorted the inmates outside.

Heroux said officers used tear gas and flash bangs to take control of the housing unit that had more damage. Some of the men being detained there, he said, are awaiting trial for murder.

“Nobody was hurt,” he said.

The housing unit where officers used tear gas was being aired out on Saturday, and members of a special investigation unit plan to process it Monday as a crime scene, Heroux said.

In a statement provided to WBUR, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, said the standoff demonstrates that correctional officers “have the most dangerous, threatening and stressful jobs in state service.”

In May 2020, a melee erupted in a dormitory-style facility on the grounds of the jail where Hodgson housed immigration detainees for the federal government. During that confrontation, Hodgson’s office unleashed dogs on detainees and used excessive force, according to a report by then-attorney general Maura Healey.

The following year, the federal government severed ties with Hodgson, who has steadfastly defended his handling of the confrontation.

Rafael Pizarro, a volunteer with Bristol County for Correctional Justice, an advocacy group that supported Heroux’s campaign for sheriff, said it appears the new sheriff handled Friday’s standoff “the best he could.”

Advertisement

“This is not something that you ever want to see happen,” he said.

Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts said Saturday it was gathering information about the incident.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.