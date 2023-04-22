The car fire that helped save the planet

The decision to downsize was practical: BMW offered neither a credible cause for the fire, nor (in our view) even remotely adequate remuneration. But the choice quickly became philosophical as well: Why did two later-in-life adults, even if still employed, need two vehicles? Turns out, we didn’t.

Ever since my husband’s BMW burnt to a crisp moments after he stepped out of it last fall, we have been a one-car family. For the first time in 30 years, we are learning to negotiate who gets the car, for how long, and on what justification. This has entrained a remarkable set of changes that, while they won’t reverse the damage that we have both personally done to the planet, has taught us the transformative power of small, meaningful choices.

To gain a bit of virtue traction, we splurged on a detailing job and embraced single car-dom.

The first thing that started to happen was that we felt better about ourselves, less dependent on one of the many energy-hogging machines in our life.

The second was that a new frugality and care started seeping into other aspects of our existence. Maybe we didn’t need the four-star hotel, or fobbing off the weekly yard care to others. How badly did we need to click “Buy Now,” instead of waiting three days for the book to arrive at our library branch?

We started to pay attention to the neighborhood professionals who rode their bikes to work or walked through the park to the T station, and we joined them.

We adopted a compost bin.

We elected to propagate our vegetables from seed rather than cart home a fresh load of plastic containers. Then, we opted to interplant edible greens among our border flowers, to make what had been beautiful into something more useful to those other than pollinators and butterflies.

Our coffee table started to sprout a crop of books about urban gardening and rain barrels and rewilding. We subscribed to environmental magazines, ran the washing machine less often, mended sweaters.

In brief, our life became more interesting.

It has been humbling to acknowledge that we needed a catastrophic fire to goad us on this journey. Equally humbling to admit that our belated new habits will never offset decades of casual consumption and waste. We have acquired a new realism: Even the educated and well-intentioned (which, though friends may disagree, we consider ourselves), respond more readily to floods, droughts, fire, and disaster than we do to the educational campaigns and climate rhetoric.

The most significant change in our life recently has been a new gratitude. What we’d once regarded merely as the blank canvas for our pleasures and convenience, we now sense as holy ground.

As we spend more time on our feet (and hands and knees) than we do in our car, we remember that our pets’ ashes lie in this place alongside their old tennis balls. We pass by the hollow of a late-lamented fairy fort built by a 4-year-old, and the pot that grew our first tomatoes. The spirits of baseball games gone by, of picnics and parties have started to come out of hiding in our memories. We recognize deer tracks and the ragged evidence of the resident rabbits. To these are added the near-miraculous sightings of occasional fox, owls, hawks, and coyotes.

We know that reverence alone won’t save the earth. But ditching a car has taught us that it can’t be done without it.

Kathleen Hirsch is an author. She blogs at www.kathleenhirsch.com.