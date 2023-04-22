Fox News ponies up. So why do some feel let down?

The lesson of American justice, so far, appears to be that a US president can lie with impunity while enterprises such as Fox News cannot. Worse still, each and every other elected official, including members of Congress, who spread falsehoods about Dominion are also free to lie, and lie repeatedly, to the American people.

Is it ironic that Fox News is paying $787.5 million for its role in substantiating a lie when the creator of that lie, Donald Trump, remains unpunished? Even more surreal is that Trump was president of the United States when he issued his false claims about Dominion Voting Systems and thereby had enormous reach, far more audience than Fox can ever dream of achieving.

Advertisement

If this state of affairs is allowed to persist without legal consequences, we make a mockery of defamation suits.

Phoebe Huang

Stonington, Conn.





Dominion blinked when it went for the $787.5m payday

Dominion Voting Systems’ decision to settle its defamation lawsuit against Fox News left me sick to my stomach (“Right before trial, Fox settles: Will pay Dominion $787.5m over false election claims,” Page A1, April 19).

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Dominion seemed adamant that Fox needed to publicly own its deceit and lies and systematically renounce its willingness to compromise the truth as a central component of its business plan. The impression was that such a declaration would be as important as the payment of money to settle its claim. Multiple statements by Dominion left no doubt that defending our democracy was to be an integral part of its lawsuit.

Sadly, it seems that such statements served the purpose of making sure Fox ponied up. Making Fox own the truth was just a threat. Proceeding to trial was just a way of scaring Fox into capitulating.

What’s still on the table is finding someone to stand up for the country and confront the tsunami of corruption and collusion we have been treated to for at least the last seven years. Dominion has shown itself to be as mercenary as Fox. The color green is more important than anything else — even the future of our democracy.

Advertisement

Alan Massey

Groton, Vt.