T riders are fuming. Just put your ear to the rail and listen.

This is stunning how bad the T is. I have not ridden it in probably 15 years, but it is clear it has to be priority number one for our city and state leaders. (newsyoucanuse)

The Friday Metro story “An MBTA mashup of frustration and venom” featured excerpts from T riders’ angry voicemails that were played during the public comment period at a meeting of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority board Wednesday night. The chorus of disapproval echoed online (though some counsel continued patience). The following is an edited sample of comments posted by BostonGlobe.com readers:

It’s gone worlds beyond the occasional inconveniences I experienced when using the T in the ’70s and early ’80s. The T is damaging the lives of riders and, at a remove, their families, employers, educators, friends, businesses, and any activity they are trying to connect with. It is a disgrace and should be held up for all to see, nationally, as an example of how not to treat your constituents. (NrwlMike)

Every state legislator and official who works on Beacon Hill should be required to take the T to work. **Required** (lem144)





This is why people laugh at the politicians who want to expand service with new lines to Central and Western Mass. or the South Coast. They make it sound so wonderful, like there will be shiny new trains that run on time, taking people to their jobs every day. We can’t even make our existing system work. It has to be the worst transit agency on earth, and it’s been this way for decades. (User_19801984)





“I have heard from many of you that you need the T to be reliable, safe, and frequent. Many customers have told me they want to use the T more, and will, once it’s fixed,” said Phillip Eng, the T’s new general manager, who started this month. “I understand your frustrations, and I am committed to bringing the MBTA to a state of good repair and regaining the trust of our riders and keeping an eye on the future.” Well done is better than well said. (Chunka06)

Thanks, Chunka06. It seems that he gets the message. Now do it. Talk is CHEAP. (mjp96)





It’s been a [little more than a] week. Don’t expect miracles. (DKimmel)





I previously commuted by commuter rail and the Green and Red lines so I was also frustrated at times. Just watching or reading the news now, reporters seem to give voice mostly to complainers. I read and heard interviews with management emphasizing that safety comes first. Federal regulators have insisted on repairs and track replacement. This takes time. The accidents in recent years would seem to dictate attention to repairs. Shouldn’t riders be aware of and accept the need for repairs and reduced speeds, or am I missing something? (skipper103)





Riders are frustrated that maintenance has been deferred for years, letting critical infrastructure crumble and creating misery for the thousands of commuters and students who rely on the T. (cultureisdead)





There’s a good side to this: The state is trying to force towns on the MBTA lines to allow dense multifamily housing. The dismal performance of the train lines gives us a way to say no. They aren’t providing service good enough to demand anything from any town, and they aren’t providing service for those would-be commuters. In other words, all those people packed into multifamily housing north of Boston would have to drive to work. (Working Wizard)

There’s never been a better time to work from home, which I do now full time. And yes, I do understand that many employees don’t have that option. They have my sympathy. (all_in_64)





64: You’re fortunate you have a job that lends itself to remote working. The retail clerks, office cleaners, and medical workers have no such option and desperately need a reliable, affordable mass transit service. (Trebla125)





Spent far too many years commuting to Boston by T, by car … tried it every which way and it consumed far too much time and energy. Working at South Shore Hospital now, free parking, easy commute. Never been happier. I don’t know why anyone fights their way into the city. Plenty of opportunities closer to home, wherever you live. (drewdrew)





Here we are: The T is so far gone that it should be rebranded as a so-called heritage railway. That way, 25 mph will be fast. “Ride historic rail equipment!” “Visit century-old subway stations!” But then charge a premium for the service. How much do you pay to ride at North Conway in New Hampshire or at Strasburg or Steamtown in Pennsylvania? We could make this work. (TriSec13)