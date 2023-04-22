Five takeaways from the Supreme Court’s abortion pill ruling

In its decision in Danco Laboratories v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, the court blocked the enforcement of an April 7 ruling from US District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Donald Trump appointee. His Amarillo, Texas, courthouse has become the favored venue of right-wing groups judge shopping their culture war cases.

Late Friday, the Supreme Court wisely left the abortion medication mifepristone fully available on the market, at least for the months ahead.

In an act of extreme right-wing judicial activism, Kacsmaryk decided that 23 years ago, the US Food and Drug Administration had failed to follow proper safety procedures for a pharmaceutical that health care providers have prescribed and women have used over 4 million times. More than 100 peer-reviewed research papers have confirmed its safety.

With Friday’s stay, the case will now return to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals for full consideration.

Justice Clarence Thomas dissented from the stay without saying why. Justice Samuel Alito dissented as well but offered his version of an explanation.

In his three-page opinion, Alito wrote that he would have left in place the April 12 revision of Kacsmaryk’s ruling by the Fifth Circuit, once a reliable defender of civil rights but now by any measure the “Trumpiest court in America.” The circuit court said that, while the time to invalidate a 23-year-old agency ruling had long since passed, it was fine to second-guess FDA scientists’ expert judgment seven years ago that extended approval of the drug from the seventh week of pregnancy to the tenth.

The Supreme Court’s temporary halt of such second-guessing is good for science and especially good for women. Many don’t even know they’re pregnant at seven weeks. The Fifth Circuit judges also said the drug couldn’t be sent through the mail under the 150-year-old Comstock Act, a statutory relic of the Victorian Age that made it illegal to use the mail to send anything “illicit” or pertaining to birth control. Good luck to women living in rural America or an Indian reservation.

Dissents like Alito’s can be clues to the majority’s thinking. He complained that neither petitioner — the FDA or Danco, a manufacturer of mifepristone — could prove “irreparable harm” should the Fifth Circuit’s ruling remain in place.

The majority plainly disagreed. They evidently judged it best to preserve the availability of a drug to prescribers and the public than to endanger women and create chaos in the market for FDA-approved medications generally. Millions of women have found the drug overwhelmingly beneficial and safe.

Moreover, the rulings from lower courts represent the first time courts have ever invalidated a drug determination by scientists at the FDA. As American Medical Association President Jack Resnick warned in The New York Times last week, “ideologically driven judges” overriding the judgment of medical scientists is bad for America’s health.

Such rulings, Resnick wrote, can undermine the expectations of pharmaceutical companies, physicians, and consumers, and can invite challenges to FDA approvals of other drugs, including those for treating cancer, Parkinson’s disease, or diabetes.

While the victory for science and reproductive freedom is far from final, it signals where the Court might be leaning in the event that the case comes back. Which brings us to five takeaways from the ruling.

First, science and expertise prevailed over ideology. The stay registers a win of the moment for expertise over the anti-scientific and anti-knowledge direction that the right has chosen in recent years.

Second, America’s marketplace spoke louder than a minority’s sectarian beliefs. Mifepristone has been successful because overwhelming numbers of women have found it to have helped them.

Third, this is an apparent victory for the fundamental principle that federal court jurisdiction is limited. Federal judges lack authority to wade into social issues without having parties before them who have suffered clear and concrete harm. That principle — the jurisprudential doctrine of “standing” — was undermined by the lower courts indulging the plaintiff doctors’ speculative claims of injury.

Fourth, in last June’s misguided overruling of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court said that the legality of abortion would be decided state by state. In states like Kansas and Minnesota, where most abortions are legal, the unavailability of mifepristone — or its starkly reduced availability — would have undercut that limited promise.

Finally, it’s fair to chalk up, at least for now, what well may signify a victory for voters. As early 20th-century satirist Finley Peter Dunne quipped in the brogue of his alter-ego character, Mr. Dooley: “Th’ Supreme Coort follows th’ iliction returns.” Recent elections have shown abortion to likely be the single most important issue in elections to come.

Although federal judges mustn’t merely register public opinion, justices are human and see exactly what the rest of us see. It’s a tribute to our democracy that citizens, through the power of the ballot, can affect the direction of justice.

Laurence H. Tribe is the Carl M. Loeb University professor emeritus at Harvard Law School. Dennis Aftergut, a former federal prosecutor, is currently of counsel to Lawyers Defending American Democracy.