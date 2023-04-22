BC High lacrosse continues offensive surge, soars past Reading in Players Cup final

“We were testing some adjustments in the A-B game and our offense had a down game,” said BC High coach Marcus Craigwell. “Sometimes you need the other side of the ball to play big and the defense did, and our offense has been rolling since then.”

That victory seemed to open the floodgates for the Division 1 power, as the Eagles rolled past Duxbury, 17-3, in the tournament semifinals and coasted to a 12-4 win over Reading in Saturday’s final at North Andover’s Joe Walsh Stadium to repeat as champion.

NORTH ANDOVER — BC High opened the second Players Cup with a tight 7-6 win over Acton-Boxborough Tuesday.

Seniors Will Emsing (4 goals, 3 assists) and Pat Maroney (3 goals, 1 assist), and Cooper Chapman (1 goal, 3 assists) paced the offense with Brody Rice chipping in two goals and Hayes McCarron adding a tally.

“Those guys are a three-head monster,” Craigwell said of his senior attackmen. “They’re just so fluid. They know each other’s games and it helps a lot. They’re going to create and make big plays. We rely on them a lot but they’re going to be heavily scouted, so our middies are going to have to step up.”

The fourth-ranked Eagles (5-1) led 7-1 midway through the second quarter and never looked back, holding the No. 7 Rockets (5-1) to four goals with Charlie McCullough and Andrew Toland rotating in net.

“I love this tournament,” said Craigwell. “These teams aren’t a walk in the park. The level of competition is great and it tests us as a coaching staff to adjust to different styles, because we’re all from different leagues, so we can learn from each other.”

After tournaments took center stage during vacation week, the Eagles now dive back into their meaty Catholic Conference schedule with a key bout coming up against Xaverian Tuesday, and a rematch with St. John’s Prep looming on May 4.

