Celtics’ Marcus Smart questionable for Game 4 after he took a hard fall on his tailbone late in Game 3

The injury occurred with 2 minutes and 33 seconds left in the fourth quarter, when Smart crashed to the ground after going up for a rebound.

ATLANTA — Celtics guard Marcus Smart said his status for Game 4 is unclear after he took a hard fall on his tailbone late in Game 3. He was listed as questionable.

“I didn’t realize how high I was,” he said. “But I’m OK, relatively speaking. Little sore today. See how I feel tomorrow, though. Not really sure where we’re at right now with playing, but we’ll see.”

Smart had 24 points, 8 assists, and just 1 turnover in Game 3. Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon did not start a game all season, so if Smart is unable to play, coach Joe Mazzulla would likely turn to Robert Williams or Grant Williams.

