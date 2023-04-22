Charlie Coyle took over as the Bruins’ No. 1 center in Game 3, and he played like it

The Panthers captain is the complete package as a two-way anchor in the middle. Equipped with a sharp hockey IQ, active stick and a 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound frame, the 2021 Selke Award winner is a matchup nightmare.

SUNRISE, Fla. — An Aleksander Barkov shift is often where opposing scoring chances go to die down in South Florida.

The Weymouth native’s game may not be cut from the same cloth as a bruising power forward such as Tom Wilson or Josh Anderson.

But Coyle — clocking in at 6-3 and 223 pounds — doesn’t need to impact games by way of bone-crunching checks. Not when he’s sapping the energy and will of opponents on draining O-zone shifts. Count Barkov as the latest in a long line of foes left sucking wind and shaking their heads following a net-front battle with Boston’s homegrown pivot.

Coyle’s tip tally off a Brad Marchand wrister during Friday’s Game 3 victory was a testament to the 31-year-old’s hand-eye talents.

But it was Coyle’s tug-of-war in the crease with Barkov in the seconds leading up to that goal that drew most of the praise in Boston’s dressing room.

“He’s just a man. It’s a weird compliment, but it is,” Nick Foligno said. “He’s a beast. He’s so lanky and long, but also strong. When he puts his body into a puck or into another body, you’re not getting it. He really drives our team that way, when he plays like that.”

The Bruins needed a play-driver in the middle Friday, given the absence of both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as the team’s 1-2 punch at the pivot position.

Coyle doesn’t have the playmaking poise of Krejci or the two-way mastery Bergeron wields on every shift.

But when every inch of Grade-A ice is shored up come the postseason, having a human battering ram like Coyle tends to come in handy.

”He just seemed like he was a monster,” Jim Montgomery said following Boston’s 4-2 victory at FLA Live Arena. “He was a man possessed out there with the way he just took pucks to the net.”

Fighting inside stood as one of Montgomery’s primary mandates after his team failed to pepper goaltender Alex Lyon with high-danger looks in a lopsided Game 2 loss.

On Friday night, the Bruins generated 10 high-danger scoring chances at five on five. Coyle accounted for six of those quality looks in and around the paint.

“That’s just playoffs,” Foligno said of getting pucks down low. “Look at [Florida], they’re trying to get to the inside. That’s where things happen. That’s where you’re going to have success — whether in your end or on their end.”

Coyle’s ability to wear down teams by way of his patented game of keep-away translates at the other end of the frozen sheet.

Whether it’s trying to knock the biscuit loose off an O-zone board battle or hem him along the end boards in the Bruins’ end, most shifts against Coyle often end in the same result.

Those taxing seconds spent trying to corral a horse like Coyle siphon whatever spark is stored in a player’s legs. Over a seven-game series, Coyle exacts a heavy toll.

“When he puts his body into guys, there’s not anybody in the league that can defend him,” Foligno said. “We’re privileged to have him on the team. A guy that’s a big-minute player for us and he really stepped up tonight for us.”

Coyle’s shifting role as a defensive stalwart further down on the depth chart has bolstered the Bruins’ league-leading defense. In Coyle’s 3:07 of five-on-five reps against Barkov, the Bruins held a 5-0 edge in shots on goal.

But at this juncture, the Bruins need Coyle to be more than just a D-zone stopper or a netfront monolith. On a night in which Boston’s center corps was thrown into disarray, Coyle served as a steadying force between Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.

Both wingers are often at their best when they’re hewing defensive structures at the end of extended O-zone shifts. It’s a game built around the controlled chaos that tends to sprout up when Coyle is playing with a head of steam.

Montgomery and the Bruins will require more of the same Sunday afternoon, given the murky status of their top two centers.

”You can’t replace a Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci. You just can’t,” Coyle said. “But we do it together. Every guy pitches in and I thought it was a really solid effort all around. My game doesn’t change too much. I just try to do what I do best no matter who I’m playing with, and just try to take advantage of a good opportunity.”

