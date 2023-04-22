Dodgers rebound following rout, power past Cubs

“Every guy is important, but Max is always in the middle of things, so when he is going well it seems like we put up good numbers,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Muncy hit a two-run homer in the seventh against Mark Leiter Jr. and a solo drive in the ninth off Brad Boxberger , tying the Mets’ Pete Alonso for the major league lead with 10 home runs. Muncy has homered nine times in the last 12 games.

James Outman and Max Muncy each homered twice as the Dodgers beat the Cubs, 9-4, in Chicago.

Outman was 4 for 5 with four RBIs, hitting a solo shot in the second off Hayden Wesneski (1-1) and a two-run homer in the ninth against Boxberger. Outman leads rookies with a .314 batting average, seven homers, 19 RBIs, and a 1.121 OPS..

“James has carried us a lot. He’s gotten some big hits obviously. It’s just an opportunity that presented itself essentially the last couple of days of spring training and he’s taken advantage of it, earning more opportunities,” Roberts said.

Los Angeles rebounded from a 13-0 loss Friday.

Nico Hoerner hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, who lost just for the second time in seven games. Hoerner has homered in consecutive games.

One day after Drew Smyly took a perfect game into the eighth inning, Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski faced a no-out bases-loaded jam in the first. Mookie Betts singled, Freddie Freeman doubled to left, and Muncy walked as the Dodgers matched the number of base runners they had Friday. Wesneski was able to get J.D. Martinez to hit a sharp grounder to second baseman Hoerner, who turned a double play as Betts scored. Jason Heyward ended the inning with a flyout to center.

Dodgers starter Dustin May also loaded the bases with no outs in the first. Hoerner, who led off with a single, scored on Seiya Suzuki’s fielder’s choice. May then got Cody Bellinger looking and Patrick Wisdom to pop out.

May (2-1) allowed two runs on two hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 5⅔ innings.

Wesneski (1-1) lasted 4⅓ innings and gave up three runs on five hits.

Logan Webb stops skid in Giants win

Opening day starter Logan Webb stopped his four-game losing streak, holding the Mets hot offense to two runs in seven innings and leading the Giants to a 7-4 win in San Francisco.

Webb (1-4) struck out eight and walked one for his first win since signing a $90 million, five-year contract for 2024-28, a deal announced April 14.

San Francisco (7-13) avoided losing 14 of its first 20 games, which would match the club’s worst start.

The Giants, who were shut out Friday and have struggled to score all season, spotted Webb to a 4-0 lead in the first, when Brandon Crawford hit a three-run homer. Wilmer Flores also homered for San Francisco, which is batting just .205 against lefthanders but reached lefty David Peterson (1-3) for seven runs in five innings.

San Francisco excelled on the bases and in the field. Leadoff hitter Thairo Estrada legged an infield single to ignite a first-inning rally. In the second, he stole second after a single and scored the club’s sixth run by dashing home ahead of Alonso’s throw on a Michael Conforto groundball.

Rookie third baseman David Villar robbed Starling Marte of extra bases with a tough stop during Webb’s nine-pitch first inning, and catcher Joey Bart threw out two base runners.

Nationals brave cold for win

Joey Meneses tied a career high with four hits, CJ Abrams hit his first home run since Washington acquired him in a trade last summer, and the Nationals beat the Twins, 10-4, on a cold day in Minneapolis.

Washington (7-13) won consecutive games for only the second time this season after a pair of games at Colorado on April 7 and 8. The Nationals had 15 hits, reaching double digits for the seventh time.

Mason Thompson (2-1) allowed an unearned run and two hits over 2⅓ innings with four strikeouts in relief of Chad Kuhl, who needed 96 pitches to get 11 outs. Wearing short sleeves, Kuhl gave up 1 run, 3 hits, and 4 walks.

The game-time temperature of 35 degrees was the coldest for the Nationals since the team moved to Washington from Montreal for the 2005 season. The previous low was 37 on Friday night.

Pablo López (1-2) struggled in his first start since agreeing to a $73.5 million contract covering 2024-27, allowing five runs and eight hits in four innings. He tied his career high of three hit batters, and his ERA rose from 1.73 to 3.00.

Alcantara scratched from start

Marins ace Sandy Alcantara was scratched from his scheduled start at Cleveland with biceps tendinitis, but the team said he is not expected to be placed on the injured list. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is sidelined with what the team called “very mild” tendinitis. Alcantara was pushed back to start in the series at Atlanta that begins Monday. Alcantara is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA in four starts and had been lined up to possibly face Shane Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner. Lefthander Devin Smeltzer filled in for Alcantara in the first game of the doubleheader … Rays lefthander Jeffrey Springs will have season-ending Tommy John surgery on Monday. The 30-year-old went 2-0 with an 0.56 ERA during the Rays’ 13-0 start. He departed after throwing two pitches in the fourth inning on April 13 against Boston. His injury was initially diagnosed as ulnar nerve inflammation … Pirates manager Derek Shelton’s contract, set to expire after the season, was extended after the team’s 14-7 start, its best since 1992. Details were not announced.