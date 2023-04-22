Garrett Whitlock didn’t help his bid to stay in starting rotation, getting roughed up in Red Sox’ loss to Brewers

It won’t be Chris Sale or Corey Kluber. But Bello, Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta, and Garrett Whitlock don’t have that same level of job security.

But with multiple days off coming up, one of the starters will get dropped into the bullpen sometime soon.

MILWAUKEE — The Red Sox went to a six-man rotation when Brayan Bello came off the injured list last week. They’re sticking with it for at least another series.

For them, every start is essentially an audition.

Whitlock hurt his case on Saturday night, allowing five runs on eight hits over four innings in a 5-4 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Through three starts, Whitlock is 1-2 with a 6.19 earned run average and has allowed nine extra-base hits in 16 innings. The 11-11 Sox believe the 26-year-old has a bright future in the rotation, but they’re also already eight games out of first place.

After splitting the first two games of the series, Bello starts the finale on Sunday afternoon against Corbin Burnes.

The Brewers, who lead the National League Central, are 15-6 and have won five of their last six.

Wade Miley (3-1) went five innings for the win, allowing two runs. Devin Williams, the fourth Milwaukee reliever, got the final three outs for his third save. The All-Star closer has not allowed a run over seven innings and struck out 12.

Whitlock’s trouble started in the second inning when William Contreras and Brian Anderson led off with back-to-back doubles to right field to give Milwaukee a 1-0 lead.

Anderson advanced to third on a ground out. With the infield in, Joey Wiemer grounded to shortstop and Yu Chang made a strong throw to the plate to get Anderson.

Christian Yelich singled to start the bottom of the third inning. With two outs, Whitlock got ahead of Rowdy Tellez, 1-2, but could not put him away.

Tellez fouled off two fastballs and worked the count full. Whitlock then left a sinker up and Tellez hammered it to center field for his seventh home run. The 412-foot shot landed in a standing-room area overlooking the field.

It was the 14th home run Tellez has hit in 37 career games against the Red Sox.

Down 3-0, the Sox got a two-run homer from Chang. In the fifth inning. Miley left a cutter over the plate and Chang hammered it into the first row of the second deck in left field.

It was Chang’s fourth hit of the season and third homer.

The Brewers came right back on Whitlock. Rookie Blake Perkins singled for his first career hit and scored on a double to center by Yelich.

Whitlock hit Jesse Winker before Willy Adames singled to load the bases. With Tellez up, Cora went to lefty Richard Bleier. A run scored when Tellez grounded into a double play but that was a far better outcome than his usual extra-base hit against the Sox.

Bleier then retired Contreras on a groundout to cool what could have been a big inning for the Brewers.

The Sox came back again. Facing Joel Payamps, Justin Turner singled and jogged around when Rafael Devers unloaded on a fastball for a home run into the second deck in right field.

It was the eighth of the season for Devers.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.