Giacomo Vrioni scores twice in Revolution’s victory over Sporting Kansas City

Giacomo Vrioni converted twice in the opening half but the Revolution (6-1-2, 20 points) struggled in the second half, despite playing with a numerical advantage most of the way.

FOXBOROUGH – The Revolution played like a first-place team long enough to hold off Sporting Kansas City, 2-1, before a crowd of 19,281 Saturday night.

New England Revolution forward Giacomo Vrioni (right) scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Sporting KC.

The Revolution, who play host to Hartford Athletic in a US Open Cup match Tuesday, entered the match tied with FC Cincinnati for the Eastern Conference lead. SKC (0-6-3, 3 points) snapped a 405-minute scoreless streak on Johnny Russell’s 50th-minute goal.

Vrioni opened the scoring off an Emmanuel Boateng cross in the 31st minute. Carles Gil’s through ball started the sequence, setting up a two-on-one breakaway. Boateng advanced on the left wing, then sent in a low cross, Vrioni one-timing past defender Dany Rosero and goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Boateng then picked off an SKC throw-in, crossing for Vrioni to touch back to Gil. Melia blocked Gil’s right-footer and Vrioni finished in the 35th minute.

Russell cut the deficit with a back post, right-foot finish of a Daniel Salloi free kick.

The Revolution gained a numerical advantage as Andreu Fontas was issued a second caution by referee Nima Saghafi in the 57th minute, the call changed to a direct red red card after a VAR review four minutes later.