Injured Patrice Bergeron, not one to sit around during playoffs, is helping the Bruins — from his couch

But in typical Bergeron fashion, the captain is making it easier on his teammates to channel their inner patience, thanks to the picture he is painting for them back home in Boston.

It is a picture the Bruins are still waiting to see this postseason, one that remains on hold until the veteran captain is healthy enough to play. For now, Bergeron’s teammates have no choice but to wait for their ailing leader.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Close your eyes and you can imagine the scene. Pause and you can practically feel the soaring emotion. Patrice Bergeron, triumphantly skating his way onto the playoff ice, back to reclaim his rightful place centering the Bruins’ top line.

He is the coach on the couch, the captain of the computer, the chief texter in charge. Even when he’s not in the right place, he finds a way to be in the right place.

From some 1,500 miles away, Bergeron continues to lead the way, watching the game with his brilliant hockey mind and keen hockey eye, maybe a plate of chicken wings or a bucket of popcorn by his side, the television, tablet and laptop all humming before him, but through it all, he’s sharing observations, suggestions and ideas with the coaching staff and fellow teammates.

He’s always with them in spirit — teammates continue to talk about winning this series for him — but thanks to the magic of modern technology, he’s as close as possible to being there in body, too. While the Bruins enjoyed their day off between taking a 2-1 series lead over the Panthers Friday night and prepping for Sunday afternoon’s Game 4, they delighted in shedding some light on the way their captain is upping his coaching credentials.

Coach Jim Montgomery revealed after the decisive win Friday that Bergeron was texting his thoughts to assistant coach Chris Kelly. Yet while the first-year Bruins coach often describes how much he learns from all of his players, maybe peppering David Pastrnak to describe a goal-scorer’s view of a developing play versus asking Linus Ullmark how he sees things unfold from the goal, Bergeron, he acknowledged, “is exceptional in that regard.” He’s a superstar player Montgomery believes would make an “excellent” coach someday.

He described Bergeron’s Friday missives: “You could tell that he was pretty pumped at the way we were playing, that was the thing that was first and foremost that came out.”

Yet he knew there was more going on.

“You feel helpless,” he said. “It’s like the first time you retire and you come out and coach. You don’t have any impact on the ice and it’s like how do you help? One, he’s incredibly bright mind for the game. The stuff that he shared, whether it was stuff on the neutral zone or the D zone, it was pointed.

“He’s a superstar player who is a superstar because of the details that he has to his game. And in order to be so detail-oriented you have to study. He’s a student of the game so naturally he sees things quickly.”

As alternate captain and Bergeron best buddy Brad Marchand put it: “He has a natural gift of observing and he’s always watching. When you go day to day a lot of people just focus on what they do and what they have going on and what they want to achieve. He has much bigger aspirations for our team. He does everything so well and he’s so prepared but then he’s always like, ‘How do I help you, how do I help the next guy?’

“He’s always trying to find ways to help the entire group and it’s not an easy thing to do. The more I’m around him the more I see how he does it. I try to do it, and it’s very difficult to do. Again, you’re always trying to improve your own game and to then have to take on another 25 guys and worry about how you’re helping them to achieve success, it’s impressive.”

That Bergeron’s contributions are so welcome speaks to the mutual respect between him and Montgomery as well as the confidence of each to not be threatened by the other. Montgomery so appreciates Bergeron being the exception to the usual rule, wherein star players don’t make the best coaches, unable as they can be to explain or teach their God-given skills. The coach referenced Bobby Orr, “the greatest defenseman of all time,” who still might not be able to demonstrate something to a Brandon Carlo the way Bergeron can get through.

“It might be a poor example that I used, but Bergeron is so detailed that in all three areas, he can help anyone. He can help a power-play player, he can help a fourth-line center, a winger, and he can help the defense,” Montgomery said. “He knows everybody’s responsibilities within our structure.”

Marchand just continues to marvel at the effort, all of it happening while Bergeron wants nothing more than to be on the ice, not watching it at home.

“It’s got to be tough for him. He’s a playoff player and he thrives in this time of year and it’s got to be hard for him to have to watch and not be in the mix,” Marchand said. “But that’s why he’s such an incredible leader. No matter the position he’s in he’s always trying to find a way to help let guys use his experience to feel good about their game, get better and allow them to be comfortable.

“We’re looking forward to getting him back here soon but we’re very fortunate to have a captain like him leading the way even when he’s not here with us.”

One simple answer might have summed it up best. “Do you think he’s a genius?” Marchand was asked.

“Yeah, I do.”

Proving it daily from a couch up back in Boston.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.