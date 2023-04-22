Rays’ Jeffrey Springs scheduled to have Tommy John surgery Monday

Rays manager Kevin Cash made the announcement before Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Springs was moved from the 15- to the 60-day injured list.

“Devastating, honestly,” Springs said. “It’s kind of hard to believe that my season is already over. Still honestly, I’m trying to process it myself.”

The 30-year-old Springs went 2-0 with an 0.56 ERA during the Rays’ 13-0 start.

The lefty departed after throwing two pitches in the fourth inning on April 13 against Boston. He threw a 79.8-mile-per-hour changeup and a 83.5 m.p.h. slider to Justin Turner, then looked at his hand and elbow. His injury was initially diagnosed as ulnar nerve inflammation.

“What I felt was just in the forearm, the fingers, I didn’t feel anything really in the elbow, nothing popped, anything like that,” Springs said. “It was just kind of a numb feeling, almost like a funny bone sensation. When I threw the pitch when they came out there, it kind of shot down the forearm but I just thought maybe it is a nerve.”

Springs went 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA in 33 games, including 25 starts, last season, his first in the Rays’ rotation. He signed a $31 million, four-year contract in January.