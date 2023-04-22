The top story lines and latest news and nuggets about this year’s NFL Draft

▪ The quarterback market always drives the conversation. The two locks appear to be Bryce Young to the Panthers at No. 1, and the Colts taking a quarterback at No. 4. The Texans are a wild card at No. 2. There appears to be momentum for the Texans going with an edge player (Alabama’s Will Anderson or Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson ), but given how hot Nick Caserio’s seat is with a 7-26-1 record, and with a QB depth chart of Davis Mills and Case Keenum , it wouldn’t seem smart for Caserio to skip a quarterback, with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud the likely pick.

NFL Draft Week is here, arguably the most exciting time of the offseason. All 32 teams get an injection of youth, potential, and excitement as 259 players will hear their names called over seven rounds between Thursday and Saturday in Kansas City. Every team is a winner on draft weekend (as long as you don’t trade back in the first round to take a guard from Chattanooga).

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

The Colts are connected to Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and ESPN, NFL Network, and The Athletic all have the QB-needy Raiders and Falcons skipping over Kentucky’s Will Levis, leaving him in the range of the Titans (No. 11), Patriots (No. 14), Commanders (No. 16), and Buccaneers (No. 19).

Advertisement

Given the way Raiders folks talk about the importance of this draft and restocking the roster with young talent, it would be surprising if they take a QB in the first few rounds instead of beefing up the defense. Think cornerback.

The Seahawks also are being linked to quarterbacks at Nos. 5 and 20 in the first round, but considering they just paid decent money to Geno Smith and once found Russell Wilson in the third round, it seems likelier they would wait until the middle rounds. The same goes for the Lions (Nos. 6 and 18), who have Jared Goff.

Advertisement

The other big wild card is Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, who could have been a top-10 pick had he not torn his ACL late in the 2022 season. But the Commanders, Lions, Bucs, Seahawks, and Vikings all make sense as teams that pick from 16-23 and may want a developmental QB for the future.

▪ The 2020 draft produced star receivers Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and Tee Higgins. The 2021 draft had Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and DeVonta Smith. Last year’s had Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Christian Watson.

This year’s receiver class may not produce as much right away. Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, considered by most to be the top receiver, played just 65 snaps last season as he battled injuries. Boston College’s Zay Flowers (5 feet 9 inches) and USC’s Jordan Addison (5-11) are a little undersized. Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt doesn’t have many routes in his tree yet.

The first receiver may not be selected until the teens, though it could cause a run of receivers late in the first round.

“This class to me doesn’t have a top-10 receiver, but there’s still good depth,” said ESPN’s Todd McShay. “In my mock draft, a run between picks 20-27, five pass catchers in eight picks.

“It’s a good class in most years, but we’ve been really spoiled the last few years with these elite receivers coming in and producing right away, having huge seasons.”

Advertisement

▪ Flowers, one of 17 prospects attending the draft in Kansas City, has a chance to be the first BC receiver drafted in the first round. Watch out for the Bears. They are looking to add as much firepower as they can around third-year quarterback Justin Fields, and second-year GM Ryan Poles is a former BC football player.

The Bears pick at No. 9, which is likely too high to take Flowers, and don’t draft again until No. 53 in the second round, which is too low. But they already traded down from No. 1, and probably would like to trade down again from No. 9 and collect more picks. Or Poles could find a way to package 53, 61, and 64 to get in range to take Flowers.

▪ Another fascinating story line: How high will Texas running back Bijan Robinson be drafted? He’s considered the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley five years ago, and may be the best overall football talent in this year’s draft.

But, as we all know, running backs have been devalued. Still, a running back was taken in the first round every year from 2015-21, and it would be surprising if Robinson didn’t end up going there, potentially in the 10-15 range to a win-now team such as the Jets or Eagles.

▪ Trades obviously will be a big part of the draft, particularly with so few sure things outside of Young at No. 1. The Cardinals certainly hope to hold an auction for the No. 3 pick. If the Ravens don’t trade Lamar Jackson and don’t take a quarterback in the first round, that should signal pretty clearly that they expect him back in 2023.

Advertisement

Several other veterans could be moved. One is Aaron Rodgers, who would likely need to be traded before the Jets pick 42nd and 43rd overall in the second round. Another is Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who wants to go to the Bills according to Von Miller. The 49ers are looking to trade quarterback Trey Lance after signing Sam Darnold to back up Brock Purdy. The Dolphins are looking to trade speedy receiver Cedrick Wilson, and the Broncos say they won’t trade Jerry Jeudy, but let’s see if they stick to their word.

▪ The Texans and Raiders lead the way with 12 picks, followed by the Patriots, Rams, and 49ers with 11. But the Niners don’t pick until Nos. 99, 101, and 102 in the third round, with their other eight in the final three rounds.

This draft will pretty much determine Caserio’s fate in Houston, as he’s lined up with picks 2, 12, 33, 65, 73, and 104. Other teams with multiple first-rounders include Seattle (5 and 20), Detroit (6 and 18), and Philadelphia (10 and 30).

On the opposite end are the Dolphins, who have just four picks (51, 84, 197, 238). Sean Payton and the Broncos don’t pick until Nos. 67 and 68 in the third round. The Browns don’t pick until Nos. 74 and 98 in the third round.

Advertisement

▪ In the last 27 years, the No. 1 pick breaks down to 19 quarterbacks, five defensive ends, and three offensive tackles. The last time a QB, DE, or OT was not taken No. 1 was 1996: wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson.

Darrelle Revis was taken with the No. 14 pick by the New York Jets in 2007. Matthew J. Lee

Patriots draft notes

Third time a charm at No. 14?

▪ This year marks the third time that the Patriots have the 14th pick; they got running back Leonard Russell in 1991 and defensive back Roland James in 1980. The last few picks at 14 were Ravens DB Kyle Hamilton, Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, and Falcons guard Chris Lidstrom.

Patriots receiver DeVante Parker was drafted 14th by Miami in 2015, and three likely future Hall of Fame defensive backs went at 14: Darrelle Revis (2007), Malcolm Jenkins (2009), and Earl Thomas (2010).

▪ Bill Belichick has traded up 29 times in his Patriots draft career, and traded down 30 times. The Patriots have taken a Michigan player in four straight drafts.

▪ The Patriots have two picks from the Panthers — representing one trade that worked out well, and one that didn’t. The trade that worked out well came in last year’s third round. The Panthers got the 94th pick, which they used on quarterback Matt Corral, who didn’t do much last year and may not have much of a future in Carolina. The Patriots got No. 137, which they used on Bailey Zappe, and now have the Panthers’ third-round pick (No. 76).

The Patriots also have pick No. 187 from the Panthers, but that is the trade that went awry — a meager sixth-round pick for Stephon Gilmore.

▪ The Patriots caused a stir last week when they used one of their final top-30 official visits on Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who is expected to be drafted in the first round. Were they just doing their diligence, or were they creating more smoke around the Mac Jones trade rumors?

The Patriots don’t just look at the top prospects at these predraft visits. On Wednesday, they reportedly also hosted Jackson State cornerback/return specialist Isaiah Bolden, projected to be a late-round pick or undrafted free agent.

▪ The Patriots staff coached the West team at the Shrine Bowl in late January, and apparently Belichick used his old motivational tricks. NBC Sports’s Eric Froton said on the Next Pats Podcast that Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock shared details of a speech Belichick gave before the third day of practices.

“He steps in and says, ‘I just want to let you all know before we step out on that field, I haven’t seen one single player here that could beat out the worst player on our team,’ ” Froton said. “ ‘You’re terrible, you don’t belong here, and you better get out there and show us something or you’re never going to make the NFL.’ And he walked right out the door and went to practice.”

Heartbreaking story

Jefferson’s career in jeopardy after he was injured in car crash

The most unfortunate story of the draft involves Louisiana-Lafayette receiver Michael Jefferson, who suffered significant injuries two weeks ago when he was hit in a head-on car crash in Alabama by a suspected impaired driver, who died at the scene.

Jefferson, a 6-foot-3-inch receiver, was projected to be a late-round draft pick before the accident. He was released from the hospital Wednesday but could face multiple surgeries in the future. His prognosis for 2023 and beyond is unknown.

“He still has optimism that — even as he continues to undergo a grueling rehabilitation — he can have an outstanding NFL career,” said his attorney, Brad Sohn. “We believe that optimism is well-founded and hope a team still will select this terrific young man and great football player.

“Finally, we’d also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that, in today’s age of Uber and Lyft, there is absolutely no reason to drive impaired.”

Dan Snyder, shown with wife Tanya in 2022, purchased the Washington franchise from the estate of Jack Kent Cooke for $800 million in 1999. Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Snags as usual with Snyder, but sale should be approved

The sale of the Washington Commanders appears close to a resolution — but as with anything involving Daniel Snyder, it’s complicated.

Josh Harris, the owner of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, is close to having his $6.05 billion bid approved, with “only minor issues” to be resolved, per the Washington Post. That likely means Harris’s bid satisfies the NFL’s requirement that a single owner be able to post 30 percent of the sale in cash, or approximately $2.1 billion in this case. Magic Johnson would be a limited partner in this ownership group, reportedly buying in for about 4 percent ($240 million).

But Harris’s bid is considered “nonexclusive,” and multiple parties remain involved, including Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos and former Duke basketball player-turned-businessman Brian Davis, who claimed on WJFK 106.7-FM last week that he has $10.5 billion in a bank account ready to buy the Commanders.

It sounds as if Snyder or someone close to him is trying to gain a few last concessions. It would be a surprise if Harris isn’t approved by at least 24 owners, potentially at the next round of owners meetings next month in Minneapolis.

Michael Bidwill (left), who announced Jonathan Gannon as the Cardinals' new head coach in February, inherited the team from his father Bill, who largely handed him the reins in 2007. Alberto Mariani/Associated Press

McDonough predicts Bidwill’s downfall soon

In the latest update in the knock-down fight between Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and former personnel executive Terry McDonough — who filed an arbitration against Bidwill alleging discrimination, cheating, harassment and more — McDonough predicts this episode will lead to Bidwill’s downfall.

Bidwill is a third-generation owner of the Cardinals, who have been in his family since 1933.

“Bidwill’s days of owning the Cardinals will soon be coming to an end, and he has NOBODY to blame but himself and his horrific behavior towards so many people,” McDonough said, via the Arizona Republic. “And that is ON the record.

“His biggest mistake is this — he never thought he was going to be held accountable for his cruel and uncivilized behavior towards many people. His time of owning [an] NFL team is going to come to a quick and abrupt end.”

Extra points

Jalen Hurts got the massive payday he could only dream of, agreeing last week to a six-year deal worth $259.2 million, or $43.2 million per year. But it’s still a win for the Eagles, who got Hurts to blink first among the star quarterbacks looking for new contracts this offseason. Hurts’s deal sets the parameters for the Bengals and Joe Burrow, the Chargers and Justin Herbert, and potentially the Ravens and Lamar Jackson … Credit to Tua Tagovailoa for acknowledging last week that he at least considered retirement last year when he battled through multiple concussions. But he’s not helping his long-term business interests. It certainly can’t help him when it comes time to negotiate a new contract in a year or two, whether it’s with the Dolphins or another team. And Tagovailoa still has Tom Brady breathing down his neck. When asked last week in Miami Beach whether he would unretire to play for the Dolphins, Brady danced around the subject: “I wouldn’t say I necessarily root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well, and several of them play for Miami.” So, yeah, Brady to Miami definitely still seems in play … Which is the worst contract of the last few years — the Titans paying Bud Dupree $34 million for seven sacks over two seasons or the Rams spending $25.5 million for 339 yards and three touchdowns in one season from Allen Robinson? They’ll pay $10 million this year for Robinson to play for the Steelers … The first thought that comes to mind when hearing Bills coach Sean McDermott confirm he will call defensive plays in 2023, taking over for the departed Leslie Frazier: He’s feeling the heat. Perhaps McDermott is sensing the Pegulas won’t be so patient if 2023 ends with another playoff disappointment … The free agent running back market is so bad that Ezekiel Elliott, released in March after seven seasons, could return to Dallas. “We understand that this is a business … but hopefully that could happen,” Dak Prescott said … The NFL’s random testing for substances of abuse began April 20, except for marijuana. One of the concessions the players got in the 2020 collective bargaining agreement was moving the THC testing window from April-August to the first three weeks of training camp … Hat tip to Robert Kraft, who joined a delegation in Europe last week that walked from Auschwitz to the Birkenau concentration camp and participated in other events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, as part of Kraft’s #StandUpToJewishHate initiative.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.