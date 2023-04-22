With a second effort, No. 2 Hingham boys’ lacrosse tops Lincoln-Sudbury for Coaches Cup title

In a rematch of the 2022 final, host Hingham opened up a three-goal cushion on Charlie Packard’s third goal of the game with 8:59 remaining and then held on for a 9-8 victory over defending champion Lincoln-Sudbury Saturday afternoon.

“The Cup means a lot because you’re playing great programs with great coaches, with great kids, who play the game the right way,” Hingham coach John Todd said.

With the second-ranked Harbormen (6-1) struggling early to possess offensively, junior goaltender Nate Hoffman (16 saves) kept Hingham in the game.

“Hoffman is the man, he’s as good as they get,” said Todd. “If he’s not the best, show me somebody who’s better than him.”

Hoffman had a number of doorstep saves, and key stops, when Hingham was killing penalties to keep the score close in the first half. No. 7 L-S (5-2) dominated possession and led 4-3 after the first quarter, but a scoreless second followed in large part because of Hoffman’s heroics.

In the second half, the Harbormen picked up the pace offensively, which Todd credited to his upperclassmen.

“We’re here, we’ve done this, we’re in a battle, in a dog fight, and now it’s my time to drop it into overdrive here,” said Todd of his lead players.

That starts with the seniors, Packard (3 goals, 1 assist), Joe Hennessey (3 goals), and Connor Lasch (2 goals), who all netted two goals in the second half.

“Finally getting this for myself, I knew I wasn’t going to come out of high school without this cup in my hands,” said Packard. “We have all the respect in the world for [Lincoln-Sudbury], so a win against them is even a little more sweet.”

Senior Ryan Winters paced L-S with four goals.

Zachary Lyons can be reached at zach.lyons@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachLyons_.