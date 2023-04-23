The range of Ray Romano

In the nearly two decades since his hit sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond” ended its lengthy run on CBS, Ray Romano has gone in some interesting directions.
He revealed himself to be an impressive character actor in films like “The Big Sick’' and “The Irishman,’’ and in such TV series as “Vinyl’' and “Made for Love.” He also cocreated and costarred (with Andre Braugher and Scott Bakula) in “Men of a Certain Age.” Even though that terrific series was canceled in 2011 after just two seasons, it was a crucial step in Romano’s career.
Now, at 65, Romano is making his feature film directorial debut with “Somewhere in Queens.” Cowritten by Romano and costarring Laurie Metcalf, it’s about a blue-collar Italian-American family in the outer borough of the title. That sounds like a return to “Raymond” territory, but Romano’s track record of versatility has made him pretty safe from the dead-end street of typecasting.
But in an interview published last week in Variety, Romano acknowledged that he knew he faced that very risk after “Raymond” wrapped up in 2005.
“I mean, I came from a sitcom and it was not easy for people to see me in other roles,’’ Romano told interviewer Jenelle Riley. “I had to take baby steps. And I don’t blame them because I’ve been guilty of the same thing. It’s hard to get that out of your head.”
“So I had to write my own show, ‘Men of a Certain Age,’ to show some range,’’ he added. “And then I got lucky when Martin Scorsese cast me in ‘Vinyl’ because he didn’t know who I was. He had never seen me anywhere. And that was a blessing because he didn’t have to erase the character that people have in their heads.’’
