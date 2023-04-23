My husband has always been critical of my physical appearance

Q. My husband and I will celebrate our 10-year anniversary this year. We have two young kids, live a comfortable lifestyle, and we get along really well most of the time. The issue that continues to cause problems in our sex life is that my husband has always been very critical of my physical appearance.

When we first met, I was 21 and he was 31, and he was ruthless about comparing me and my body to his exes. He’d pick apart everything from my coloring, my body type, breast size, and other physical features. We broke up numerous times because it was fairly clear he was not very physically attracted to me. I was young and insecure, so I tried to diet to his preference (very thin) and even considered getting breast implants to make him see me as worthy — which never happened because I couldn’t afford it. When I’d talk to him about how his words hurt, he’d often play it off as a joke, or that he was just being honest, or that I was the problem for being too sensitive.

I find myself, now years later, struggling to deal with the pressure to stay slim enough for his liking (which, despite wearing a size 4, is never quite slim enough), and I constantly am looking at getting plastic surgery. He doesn’t necessarily openly put me down anymore, but he rarely ever says anything nice either. I can be completely dolled up and the most he’ll say is “you look nice.” I want to have an active sex life with my husband, but it’s hard to be attracted to someone who more often than not makes me feel ugly and undesirable, and I find that so sad. Sometimes I wish I could go back to my younger self and shake her for thinking that I could eventually get over it.

Do I need to do more work on myself to improve my own confidence? Is there anything I can do to erase these awful put-downs and comparisons from my memory — or at least care about them less? Thank you.

SIZE 4 AND SAD

A. “Do I need to do more work on myself to improve my own confidence?”

Yes, but not by dieting and changing your appearance. The goal is learning to love yourself, regardless of what your husband thinks of you. You want to be able to feel hot, even if someone else thinks you’re not. This is a great time to go to therapy and talk about how you can recover from so many years of these awful comments.

You say you wish you could shake your younger self, to stop that version of you from signing on for a lifetime with your husband. Does that mean you’re open to leaving him? You could co-parent and remain in each other’s lives. A dramatic recommendation, I know, but you’re not happy or fulfilled. This relationship has hurt you for a long time. It’s bad for your health all around.

You do not have to spend the rest of your life feeling awful about who you are. This isn’t just about sexual fulfillment; it’s about being loved in a way that makes you thrive. Your story suggests that there won’t be much evolution on his side — he’s always shown you who he is. Now you can decide if you want to continue to be his partner.

As you figure this out, try to expose yourself to other people — adults with similar passions that have nothing to do with appearance. Book clubs are stimulating. Volunteer work can make you feel good all over. Do that stuff. Make friends. The social time might help you make decisions about pursuing a better life with more self-esteem, fun, and yeah, the good sex stuff too.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

This is going to continue to erode your self-esteem with the put-downs. I would think you would want to be a role model for your children and show them what healthy looks like with a spouse.

LEFTYLUCY7





You say you broke up multiple times before returning to him and then marrying him. You keep doing what you’ve always done, and until you break that cycle, nothing is going to change for you.

HARRISBSTONE





Honey, that’s verbal abuse. Get therapy for yourself to learn how to love YOU again.

MAMA2nat

