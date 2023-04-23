Body found in park near Charles River in Newton identified as 43-year-old man

Authorities have identified the body of a man who was found dead in Forte Park along the Charles River in Newton on Saturday night, State Police said.

Mynor Vasquez-Vega, 43, who was a member of the local homeless community, was found by two people who were walking along the Charles River, which flows adjacent to Forte Park, at about 8 p.m., State Police said in a statement. The park is located on state Department of Conservation and Recreation property.

Troopers from the State Police Troop H Detective Unit, the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section are investigating.