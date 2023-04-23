Body found in park near Charles River in Newton identified as 43-year-old man

Authorities have identified the body of a man who was found dead in Forte Park along the Charles River in Newton on Saturday night, State Police said.
Mynor Vasquez-Vega, 43, who was a member of the local homeless community, was found by two people who were walking along the Charles River, which flows adjacent to Forte Park, at about 8 p.m., State Police said in a statement. The park is located on state Department of Conservation and Recreation property.
Troopers from the State Police Troop H Detective Unit, the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section are investigating.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body, State Police said. An autopsy will be conducted.
