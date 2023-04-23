Boston police seek suspect wanted in connection with Roxbury knife assault

Boston police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect who is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault involving a knife in Roxbury this month, officials said Sunday.
The attack occurred on the afternoon of Monday, April 10, near 301 Warren St., police said in a statement.
The suspect is described as having long dreadlocks and was in possession of a skateboard on that date, according to the statement. Police said the suspect is known to frequently visit the parking lot of the Washington Street Park Mall and the surrounding area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275. Those who want to provide information anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Advertisement
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.