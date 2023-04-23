Boston police seek suspect wanted in connection with Roxbury knife assault

Boston police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect who is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault involving a knife in Roxbury this month, officials said Sunday.

The attack occurred on the afternoon of Monday, April 10, near 301 Warren St., police said in a statement.

The suspect is described as having long dreadlocks and was in possession of a skateboard on that date, according to the statement. Police said the suspect is known to frequently visit the parking lot of the Washington Street Park Mall and the surrounding area.