Hanover firefighters use Jaws of Life to rescue person trapped in SUV after collision

A driver was seriously injured but expected to survive following a crash in Hanover on Sunday evening that required firefighters to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the victim from their vehicle, officials said.

Emergency responders were dispatched to 1799 Washington St. at 6:38 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, with one person trapped inside, the Hanover Fire Department said.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a silver Nissan Murano, was extricated from the SUV using the Jaws of Life and then taken to “an area trauma center” with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening, according to Jonathan Pelletier, public information officer for the Hanover Fire Department.