Man charged in fatal crash at Hingham Apple Store to appear in court Monday

He is facing charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to court records.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury last month on 25 charges in connection to the Nov. 21 crash. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday morning in Plymouth County Superior Court in Brockton.

A man accused of driving his SUV through the front of an Apple Store in Hingham last fall, killing one man and injuring nearly two dozen people, is scheduled to appear in court Monday to be arraigned on a litany of charges, including murder, according to court records.

Advertisement

Rein was also indicted on 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, along with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Rein was behind the wheel of his black Toyota 4Runner when, at about 10:45 a.m., the vehicle accelerated outside the Derby Street Shops, went over the curb, and crashed through the Apple Store’s glass storefront, plowing through the retail section before becoming lodged against the back wall.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was traveling at a high speed, which they estimated to be about 60 miles per hour.

A construction worker at the Apple Store, Kevin Bradley, of Wayne, N.J., died at the scene, and 22 others were seriously injured during a day of shopping ahead of the holiday season.

Rein reportedly told police that he was looking for an eyeglasses store in the plaza when his foot became stuck on the accelerator moments before the crash.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.