MBTA investigates RIDE driver who took Malden man on hours-long detour

" ‘Listen, he is going to be written up,” the dispatcher said of the driver, according to Norris. " ‘But if you feel the need to call 911 and talk to the police, you’re well within your rights to do so... we encourage you to do that if you feel unsafe. Because at this point, there’s nothing else we can do.’ "

The driver’s behavior was so unusual and troubling, a RIDE dispatcher took the step of advising James Norris, the passenger, to call 911 for help, he said.

The MBTA has removed a driver from its RIDE service after a passenger with cerebral palsy said the man turned what should have been a routine trip from Malden to a Rotary Club meeting in Wakefield into an frustrating hours-long ordeal, and repeatedly refused to take him home during it.

Norris, 37, expressed anger over how he was treated by the RIDE driver during a Globe interview over the weekend.

“It’s a terrible situation,” Norris said about the incident, which occurred the evening of April 12. “It got to the point where he stopped communicating with everybody. He just stayed silent.”

And after finally dropping Norris off hours later in Wakefield, the driver canceled Norris’s return trip home without telling him, he said.

His case was reported Friday by WCVB-TV.

Norris, who is the vice president of the Malden Rotary Club, uses a power wheelchair for mobility, he said. He is also the executive director of Handi Capable Fitness, a non-profit he founded to help people living with disabilities stay active and healthy.

The T apologized to Norris for “his troubling experience” and said it has launched an investigation into what occurred during the RIDE trip, according to a statement released to the Globe.

Norris confirmed that he was called by an MBTA official Saturday who apologized for what happened. The call was placed less than an hour after the Globe contacted the agency for comment.

An MBTA spokesman said the agency tried reaching Norris Thursday and left him a voice message.

The agency said in its statement that the investigation will include interviews with the driver and the RIDE dispatcher, “and the MBTA will inform the customer of the investigation’s findings.”

The T did not respond to questions over the weekend, including about the driver’s identity and how long he had been driving for the RIDE.

Norris’s ordeal began the afternoon of April 12, when he had scheduled a RIDE van for 5 p.m. to take him from his Malden home to a regional Rotary Club meeting at the Four Points Sheraton in Wakefield, he said.

He gave himself enough time to make it to the meeting, he said. The trip normally takes about 20 minutes, and he said he was supposed to be at the hotel by 6 p.m.

But the RIDE van didn’t show up until 6:45 p.m., Norris said.

Another passenger already in the van was headed to Lynn, Norris said. Norris said he asked the driver if they were going straight to Wakefield, and the driver told him they were.

A few minutes after leaving Norris’s home, the driver changed course, and announced he had to go to Lynn with no explanation, according to Norris.

By the time they were underway to Wakefield after dropping off the other passenger in Lynn, it was 7:30 p.m., he said.

It was so late, Norris decided it wasn’t worth making the trip and asked the driver to bring him home to Malden.

Norris said he has taken the RIDE for more than 10 years, and knew such requests were routine. But the driver refused, and said “that’s not the protocol,” Norris recalled.

Norris called the RIDE’s dispatch and got in touch with a dispatcher after waiting on hold for 25 minutes. He turned on the speakerphone so the woman could speak to the driver.

The dispatcher ordered the driver twice to drive back to Malden, Norris said. Both times, the driver refused.

Over speakerphone, the dispatcher then advised Norris to call 911. But they were just a few minutes away from the Wakefield hotel, where the van finally arrived shortly before 8 p.m.

By this point, Norris had missed his Rotary meeting, and had only a few minutes before his scheduled return trip to Malden was due to arrive.

After waiting for an hour, Norris called RIDE again to ask when he would be picked up. That’s when Norris learned the driver who had refused to take him back home had radioed dispatch and canceled the return trip, Norris said.

“I would hope there was no underlying motive there,” Norris said in the interview. “I choose to give him the benefit of the doubt.”

He booked an Uber and finally arrived home around 10 p.m., he said.

Norris had words of praise for many of the RIDE’s drivers, who work hard to serve their passengers, he said. But the RIDE service is beset by administrative issues, he said. Vehicles are frequently late and communication failures are common.

“There are many RIDE drivers who do their jobs phenomenally, and who truly love what they do,” Norris said. “But unfortunately... there’s a few bad apples who can really ruin it for everybody.”

Bill Henning, the executive director for the Boston Center for Independent Living, said the incident described by Norris should be closely examined by MBTA officials.

“This was, potentially, a real dangerous situation,” Henning said.

Henning said the MBTA’s new general manager, Phillip Eng, must treat the RIDE service as an important part of the MBTA. It is facing issues like other parts of the T, including a shortage of drivers, he said.

“Many people are experiencing waits that make what folks are enduring on the Orange, Blue, and Red lines look brief,” Henning said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.