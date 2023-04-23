Pedestrian suffers potentially fatal injuries after vehicle strike in Dorchester

A pedestrian suffered potentially fatal injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday night in Dorchester, according to State Police.
At about 9:35 p.m., state troopers responded to a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Gallivan Boulevard at Dorchester Avenue, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. The pedestrian, whose identity was not released, suffered severe, potentially fatal injuries, State Police said.
The crash site was closed to traffic Sunday night while the incident was investigated by State Police.
No further information was immediately available late Sunday night.