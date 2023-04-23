Person dies in Saturday night Hyde Park shooting

Around 9:37 p.m., officers responded to a shooting report at 36 Dedham St., where they found a victim who had been shot, according to Boston police.

A person was killed in a Hyde Park shooting Saturday night, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for Boston police, in a phone interview Sunday morning.

No other information was immediately available, including an identification of the victim and no arrests have been made, Torigian said.

