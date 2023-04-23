Several people injured after least three vehicles crash in Hyde Park

An unknown number of people suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday night following a crash involving at least three vehicles in Hyde Park, police said.

Officers were called to the area of 881 Hyde Park Ave. just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a collision between multiple vehicles, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

Boston EMS responded to the scene to care for victims who suffered injuries that were described as non-life-threatening, according to Tavares. She said the victims were reporting neck and back pain, but Tavares did not know how many people were hurt.