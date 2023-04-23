Several people injured after least three vehicles crash in Hyde Park

An unknown number of people suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday night following a crash involving at least three vehicles in Hyde Park, police said.
Officers were called to the area of 881 Hyde Park Ave. just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a collision between multiple vehicles, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.
Boston EMS responded to the scene to care for victims who suffered injuries that were described as non-life-threatening, according to Tavares. She said the victims were reporting neck and back pain, but Tavares did not know how many people were hurt.
An MBTA bus was seen near the site of the crash, but Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the bus was not involved in the collision.
No further information was immediately available late Sunday night.
