Pregnancy-affecting virus cries out for awareness, prevention

The diagnosis was at the end of my first trimester, and the infectious disease specialist told us that they recommend termination when the exposure is early in the pregnancy. They gave us a long list of possible birth defects and sent us home to make our decision. It was the hardest choice we had to make. But we had a choice. And living in Massachusetts made that possible.

I read “ Three letters every pregnant woman should know ” (Ideas, April 16) with great interest. I was diagnosed with CMV 33 years ago while pregnant with my first child. I also had never heard of cytomegalovirus, and all I remember being asked is whether I had been around any cats. We had no pets, and that was the only information I was given in regard to possible transmission.

Our daughter will be 33 years old this year. She was born healthy and is now a mother.

No matter what state we live in, our choices should be our own.

Janice Levenson

Canton





Mass. lawmakers need to bring CMV to the fore

In “Three letters every pregnant woman should know about,” Megan Nix shares a story all too similar to mine. As with Nix, my child was born with congenital cytomegalovirus, the leading infectious cause of birth defects. Like her, I had never heard about those three little letters, CMV, until it was too late. Unfortunately, in my case, my baby passed away after just four months in the neonatal intensive care unit. Since then I have joined forces with the Massachusetts CMV Coalition, a group of medical professionals, educators, and parents dedicated to lessening the burden of this virus in our state.

In collaboration with state Senator Joan B. Lovely and state Representative Kay Khan, we have filed a bill that would require prenatal education about congenital CMV to all pregnant women and universal newborn screening, to ensure early identification, monitoring, and treatment. Currently 18 states have passed a congenital CMV screening or education law, and it is our hope that in this legislative session we will join them.

Vanessa Colleran

Oxford





Caregivers and teachers are also at risk

Thank you for highlighting the preventable yet little-known leading viral cause of birth defects, cytomegalovirus, in Megan Nix’s Ideas essay.

In addition to pregnant mothers of toddlers, caregivers and teachers also are largely unaware of their increased risk for CMV despite the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recognizing the virus as an occupational hazard to child-care workers.

I am a former licensed in-home child-care provider, and I was unaware of my occupational risk for CMV, and how to reduce that risk, until it was too late to help my newborn. When my daughter Elizabeth was born with a severely damaged brain from congenital CMV, I was given information about the virus that stated that those who care for young children are at increased risk. My head spun — I thought I lived in a country that told its workers about their occupational hazards. Elizabeth had hearing loss, blindness, mental challenges, cerebral palsy, and epilepsy. She died after a seizure in 2006 at the age of 16.

Between 8 percent and 20 percent of child-care providers contract CMV every year, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, as compared with 1 percent to 4 percent of women in the general population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

I have tried for more than 30 years to raise awareness of CMV. It will take major media attention and laws to ensure that pregnant women learn the truth about CMV.

Lisa Saunders

Baldwinsville, N.Y.