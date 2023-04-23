Politicians cynically perverting the merciful power of the pardon

Re “When ‘law and order’ means neither” (Ideas, April 16): The power of the executive branch to grant pardons may be the most humane of the checks and balances contained in federal and state constitutions. In addition to tempering justice with mercy, it offers a measure of protection to individuals from errors or excesses implemented by legislatures or judiciaries.

However, in recent years we have seen the salutary power of pardon cynically perverted by politicians not only to solicit the commission of crimes in their interests but to shield their political and ideological sympathizers from legal accountability for actual crimes they have committed, now apparently including murder, as in the Texas case cited in Renée Graham’s column.