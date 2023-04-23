After critical comment, Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon attempts to get back in good graces of his hometown Atlanta fans

These comments eventually made their way to Hawks fans, and Brogdon was serenaded with boos whenever he touched the ball during Game 3. This is hardly unusual during a tense playoff series, of course. But for Brogdon, a proud son of Atlanta who has never really been good enough or sinister enough to be a target of opposing fan bases, it stung a bit.

“I mean, historically, these fans haven’t been the most dedicated,” he said, smiling. “And that’s myself included, coming up. I was always an NBA fan, but not Hawks specifically.”

ATLANTA — Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon is a proud Atlanta native who lives there in the offseason and remains committed to the community. Before Game 3 of his team’s playoff series against the Celtics on Friday, though, he took a mild jab at a fan base that is not known as one of the league’s fiercest.

So before Sunday’s Game 4, Brogdon essentially asked the city for a mulligan.

“It definitely hurts,” he said. “I think it’s part of the game. I think there are going to be times when stuff like that happens. You get booed. But when I’m at home I want to be embraced, I want to be loved. I was born and raised here. This city raised me, and I love this city back. So, it’s all love.”

Brogdon recalled attending a Hawks playoff game as a fan early in Celtics center Al Horford’s career with the Hawks.

“I just wanted to show them that I love this city,” Brogdon said. “At the end of the day I love the people, love the fans here. This is home for me. They’ve always embraced me. I want them to continue to do that, because I’m going to continue to rep this city, love this city, do good work in this city no matter what.”

76ers sit in wait

The 76ers advanced to the conference semifinals by completing their sweep against the Nets on Saturday and await the winner of the Celtics/Hawks series.

That series could start as early as Saturday. The Celtics have some extra motivation to end their first-round matchup as quickly as possible since 76ers star and likely MVP Joel Embiid is dealing with a knee sprain.

But Brogdon stressed that the Celtics need to focus on their own situation.

“It’s a lot less about Philadelphia, I think, more so building good habits and making sure that we are playing the way we want to play going into that series, no matter how many games it takes,” he said. “Of course you want to play shorter games to make sure you have more rest and Philly’s not that much more rested. But at the same time, we’re focused on doing things the right way and making sure we’re fully prepared mentally and physically going into that series.”

Smart suiting up

Celtics guard Marcus Smart was cleared to play Sunday after being listed as questionable due to a lower back contusion. Smart suffered the injury on a hard fall after going up for a rebound with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter of Game 3 on Friday.

