Baltimore, despite six perfect innings from Eduardo Rodriguez, walks off Tigers for sixth straight win

“Those kind of wins at the end of the season, they add up. That’s how you make the playoffs,” said Frazier, whose Orioles welcome the Red Sox for a three-game set beginning Monday. “A lot of good teams can win the series, but to sweep the series is hard to do.”

The Orioles won for the 10th time in 12 games, this time with only three hits as Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez retired the first 20 Baltimore hitters.

For the second time in three days, Adam Frazier played a big part in a walk-off win for the Baltimore Orioles. Frazier dashed home on Mason Englert’s wild pitch in the 10th inning to give the Orioles their sixth straight victory, 2-1, over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Advertisement

Frazier pinch-ran as the automatic runner and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. Detroit brought an outfielder in to use as a fifth infielder, but Jorge Mateo never had to swing the bat. The first pitch to him from Englert (0-1) skipped away and Frazier scored.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Tigers left 13 men on base, including three in the 10th. Rodriguez’s bid for a perfect game was broken up by Ryan Mountcastle’s two-out single in the seventh, but that was the only baserunner he allowed in seven innings.

Rays still untouchable at Trop

Zach Eflin pitched five effective innings in his return from injury and the Tampa Bay Rays hit two more home runs, beating the slumping Chicago White Sox, 4-1, for their 13th consecutive home win to begin the season.

Luke Raley and Harold Ramirez went deep for the Rays (19-3), who have homered in each of their first 22 games, extending their major league record. Tampa Bay tied the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers for the second-longest home winning streak to start a season since 1901 — the 1907 New York Giants opened with 15 straight — and has outscored its opponents, 149-61.

Advertisement

Eflin (3-0) allowed one run and three hits. The pitcher who spurned the Red Sox for Tampa this winter as a free agent had been on the injured list with lower back tightness for just more than two weeks.

Jays hand Yankees first series loss

Kevin Gausman struck out 11 in seven shutout innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho hit back-to-back homers following the first career error by rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the host New York Yankees, 5-1.

The Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 18 games and took two of three in the Bronx to hand New York its first series loss. The Yankees were the only major league team that hadn’t dropped a series this year.

Gausman (2-2) bounced back nicely from allowing eight runs Monday in Houston and held the Yankees to three hits. Anthony Rizzo homered in the ninth to prevent New York’s first shutout of the year.

deGrom looks strong in return

Jacob deGrom struck out 11 batters in six innings to take the major league lead, showing no ill effects from the right wrist soreness that forced an early exit last Monday, as the Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics, 5-2, in Arlington, Texas. Robbie Grossman hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs for the AL West-leading Rangers . . . Vince Velasquez struck out 10 in seven innings, and the Pirates beat Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds, 2-0, in Pittsburgh for their seventh consecutive victory. The Pirates are 16-7, the franchise’s best start since its last division title in 1992 . . . Mookie Betts homered and drove in four runs at Wrigley Field in his first career start at shortstop, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs, 7-3. Max Muncy and J.D. Martinez also connected, and Clayton Kershaw (4-1) pitched six innings of three-hit ball in career win No. 201 . . . Houston’s Mauricio Dubón extended his career-best hitting streak to 17 games with an eighth-inning single in a 5-2 win at Atlanta, capping an Astros sweep . . . Cleveland’s Logan Allen held the Marlins to a solo homer and struck out eight over six innings to win his major league debut, 7-4, and prevent a Miami sweep. He’s the third rookie to start a game for the Guardians, whose rotation is missing the injured Triston McKenzie and Northeastern’s Aaron Civale . . . Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe needs surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder, cutting short his promising rookie season. While the 23-year-old hopes to play again this season, he is expected to need four to six months of recovery time.