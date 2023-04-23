Follow along as the Bruins take on the Panthers in Game 4

Sign up for Garden Party, a daily newsletter arriving in your inbox throughout the playoffs
After a sloppy Game 2, the Bruins played the way you expect them to in Game 3 and came away with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
The hottest team in the NHL throughout the regular season, the 1-seed Bruins lead Florida 2-1 in their first-round playoff series.
Patrice Bergeron didn’t make the trip to Sunrise for Games 3 and 4, but has been plenty active behind-the-scenes in helping Boston prepare for the pesky No. 8-seed Panthers.
We’ll be sharing live updates and analysis throughout Game 4. Puck drops at 3:30 p.m. on NESN and TNT.
Game 5 is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. TD Garden. Here’s the full schedule.
