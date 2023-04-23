Bruins Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci remain out for Game 4 against Panthers

One thought left unexplored: the Bruins haven’t exactly needed him, given how well the other forwards have been playing.

“I wouldn’t think he’s a real option for Game 5,” Montgomery said before Sunday’s puck drop at FLA Live Arena, offering no specifics on Krejci’s ailment.

SUNRISE, Fla. — David Krejci was not in the Bruins’ lineup for Game 4 against the Panthers, and coach Jim Montgomery all but ruled him out for Wednesday’s homecoming in Boston.

Without Krejci and captain Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins trotted out the same lineup as Game 3. That included goaltender Linus Ullmark. Montgomery, who leans on assistant coach Bob Essensa to make his net decisions, said Saturday that Jeremy Swayman could be an option, given the two days off between Games 4 and 5.

Ullmark, dealing with an undisclosed ailment, was held off the ice Saturday, which “certainly helped” his condition, in Montgomery’s view. After making 29 saves on 31 shots in Game 3, he acknowledged he was dealing with something, but he didn’t sound bothered.

“It felt good,” Ullmark said, smiling. “Had a good night of sleep. Lot of heat. Lot of sun outside.”

Montgomery’s view of his Game 4 decision, the day of the game: “Linus has played well. Bob had his goalie union, and they decided that’s what was best for the Boston Bruins. I have a lot of confidence in Goalie Bob. His feel for his goaltenders is outstanding, and I never second-guess.”

Montgomery also felt he made the right choice in using Nick Foligno in this series. Before returning for Game 1, Foligno hadn’t played since Feb. 28, a span of some seven weeks in the press box. But Foligno has made several smart plays with the puck, and he still has some burst in his legs.

“Obviously this time of year, you want to play,” Foligno said. “You’ve got to be ready. I would expect any of these guys to be ready.”

He saw his minutes go up — from less than nine in Game 1 to 13:37 in Game 3 — and he had 1-1–2 from the bottom six.

“I don’t see him needing a game off, and I think his game is ramping up,” Montgomery said. “He has gotten significantly better every game, and I only expect him to continue to do so.”

The Bruins’ fourth line — Jakub Lauko-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway– has been pressing the issue on the forecheck. Lauko, the fastest of those three, has been asked to “[get] on top of pucks [and use] his speed to put other teams on their heels,” Montgomery said, which allows Nosek and Hathaway to do the same.

Panthers coach plays it tight to the vest

Speaking about 2½ hours before Game 4, Panthers coach Paul Maurice apologized for his brusque demeanor. “I’m a lot nicer in the morning,” he said. Unwilling to reveal his lineup, he listed all 20 players on his roster as “game-time decisions.” That included defenseman Aaron Ekblad (upper body), who missed the third period of Game 3 after running into Charlie McAvoy, and his netminders. Maurice did not reveal his choice — Sergei Bobrovsky or Alex Lyon — until Bobrovsky led the team onto the ice for the warm-up … Bobrovsky, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner (2012-13 and 2016-17) with Columbus, was in net for the Blue Jackets when they lost a six-game, second-round series to the Bruins in 2019. He was Florida’s starter for their Presidents’ Trophy run last season, and manned the crease for all 10 playoff games (4-6, 2.70, .911). After falling ill, Bobrovsky wound up sitting for the final eight games of this season, as the Panthers let Lyon have the net. The latter allowed 15 goals in the final eight games, going on a 6-1-1 run to put the Panthers in the playoffs … Ekblad, Florida’s best all-around defenseman, missed his first game of the series. North Reading product Casey Fitzgerald, who played in 27 games this season (0-3–3) between Buffalo and Florida, made his series debut, even though the Panthers recalled AHL standout Lucas Carlsson the previous day. Fitzgerald, a January waiver claim by the Panthers, is the son of Billerica-born Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald and a Boston College grad … Anthony Duclair, dealing with an undisclosed injury, sat out for the Panthers in favor of Zac Dalpe, the captain at AHL Charlotte.

