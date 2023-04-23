Bruins take Game 4 from the Panthers and head home with a chance to close out the series Wednesday

That was all merely spicy dressing, poured over a 6-2 win on Sunday by the Bruins that left them one win from the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Bruins goaltender, after making 41 saves, took a few stick whacks and a punch from Matthew Tkachuk with 3:11 left. In the fracas that followed, defenseman Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo tackled Tkachuk. Once standing, a linesman got between Ullmark and Tkachuk, and Ullmark was given a misconduct for throwing a jab at Tkachuk. Jeremy Swayman came on for Ullmark to make the final two saves of the game.

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Panthers chased Linus Ullmark from Game 4, in a sense. But it wasn’t because of how well they played.

Taylor Hall’s breakaway finish and empty-net goal gave him a four-point game (2-2–4) and sealed the wild win. The Bruins, who also got a pair of goals from Jake DeBrusk, will host a potential closeout Game 5 Wednesday at TD Garden.

Tyler Bertuzzi’s goal at 2:26 of the third, a masterful deflection through Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s wickets, gave the Bruins a 3-1 lead. Bertuzzi, after Nick Foligno entered the zone and dished to Carlo at the point, swatted down Carlo’s heads-up shot.

The goal was Bertuzzi’s second of the playoffs (2-4–6) and helped him keep pace with the other deadline arrivals. Dmitry Orlov has been a playmaker, and Garnet Hathaway a wrecking ball.

Boston killed its first nine penalties of the series, but allowed a goal on the 10th that pulled the Panthers to within 3-2. Ullmark made a couple of spectacular stops but couldn’t cover the puck in a scramble, and Sam Bennett jammed it home at 6:11 of the third.

DeBrusk answered at 8:05, finishing the rebound off a Pavel Zacha sizzler that popped out of Bobrovsky’s glove. Hall earned the secondary assist, his second of the game.

The Bruins were up, 2-1, after 40 minutes thanks to power-play goals from Brad Marchand and DeBrusk. The Bruins were 2 for 3 on the power play, and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill (9 for 9 this series).

But the Panthers had the better of the play at five on five. Florida outshot the Bruins, 24-11, at even strength, forcing Ullmark to be the star of the show.

The goaltender’s most flamboyant stop came in the first. Hathaway went for a hit on Aleksander Barkov along the boards in the offensive zone, leaving Derek Forbort defending against a two-on-one break-in. Ullmark, looking like Tim Thomas, made a diving save with his head to deny Sam Reinhart.

The puck could have been going a few inches wide, but it the stop was one the Bruins clearly loved. Ullmark said a few weeks back that he has watched Thomas’ highlights, and appreciates the 2011 Stanley Cup winner’s game. He also mentioned a head save was among his techniques.

The Bruins went the first 9:06 without a shot on net. Then they got two quick ones, plus a power play, and the game’s opening goal.

After the Panthers’ Colin White was sent off for cross-checking, the Bruins made quick work of the man advantage. Bobrovsky made stops on David Pastrnak and Zacha — and thought he had the puck covered. It was lying between his legs, however, and Marchand poked it in at 9:45.

In the first period, the Bruins’ power play landed seven shots on two opportunities. They only needed one shot on the man up to take a 2-0 lead.

The Bruins opened the second period at five on four after Matthew Tkachuk was called for a nasty cross-check on Hathaway after opening period ended. At 1:52, DeBrusk was in position to convert a tap-in from Dmitry Orlov, who recorded his fifth assist of the series (0-5–5) with a slick feed through traffic after Taylor Hall found the defenseman in the flow.

His goal came after DeBrusk was a victim of friendly fire, taking a hard pass from Hall off the head late in the first. DeBrusk finished his shift, but was handed a towel on the bench to stop the bleeding. He departed for the room, likely to receive stitches., and returned to start the second and made the most of it.

There was plenty of post-whistle stuff, and some clean, legal hits. Charlie McAvoy went Mac Truck on Tkachuk, bowling over his former US national team pal on the backcheck. McAvoy also dumped Eric Staal, Johnny Bucyk-style, with a hip check. Marchand crunched Marc Staal with a reverse hit. Early in the third, Tkachuk put a crunching hit on Pastrnak, a smack from which he was lucky to skate away.

Hathaway, who landed five hits in the first period, was the last to leave the ice after the first-intermission buzzer sounded. Tkachuk arrived late with a cross-check to the back, well after the horn. As a TV replay showed, Sam Bennett sidled up and gave Hathaway a stick between the legs while he was down. Hathaway also returned for the second, adding to his hit counter (six, through 40 minutes) and taking a shot off the outside of his foot.

Tkachuk was also dirty with the puck on his stick. He made it 2-1 at 16:00 of the second with a highlight-reel strike. The puck caught the outside of the net behind him and Ullmark, brilliant to that point, believed Brandon Montour had brought it around the goal to the other post. Tkachuk, however, collected the rubber at the near post, pulled it back between his legs and tucked it home.

Tkachuk, Florida’s 40-goal, 109-point superstar, made more of an impression with his antics. If the Bruins keep playing like this, they’ll be nothing more than a sideshow act in a dying Panthers season.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.