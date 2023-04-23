Instant Analysis: Celtics hamper Hawks to take control of series

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had 31 points apiece to lead the Celtics. Brown had a rough 1 for 7 start before ditching his protective mask and finishing with a flourish. Tatum was actually the offense’s lone weak spot for most of the game before ending with a strong kick. Robert Williams had 13 points and 15 rebounds off the bench for the Celtics, who shot 51.7 percent from the field and led for the game’s final 44 minutes.

But the Celtics took an early lead and pushed back one Hawks rally after another before eventually securing a 129-121 win to take a 3-1 series lead. They will have a chance to win the series in Game 5 at TD Garden Tuesday night.

ATLANTA — After two dominant wins at home to start this series, it appeared the Celtics would have little trouble pushing aside the Hawks in their pursuit of bigger things. But Atlanta controlled Game 3, and in Game 4 on Sunday it showed that advancing would not come easily for Boston.

Boston led by as many as 14 points in the first half but the Hawks kept inching closer. After two Tatum misses, Atlanta pulled within 109-104 on a Dejounte Murray floater with 4:11 left. But Brown calmly found Williams for layups on consecutive Boston possessions, helping the Celtics stretch their lead back to 115-106.

After the Celtics nearly turned the ball over, Tatum chased it down in the backcourt and drilled a deep 3-pointer just before the shot clock expired, helping finish off the win.

Observations from the game:

▪ Marcus Smart was listed as questionable Sunday after suffering a bruised tailbone during Game 3. He was walking gingerly on Saturday and didn’t look much better Sunday morning, but once the game began it was hard to tell there was anything wrong. He was at the heart of Boston’s attack and played another crisp, clean game, finishing with 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. He even registered a pair of rare dunks, including a momentum-shifter to close the third quarter after Atlanta had pulled within 3.

▪ The Celtics were really looking to run during the first half. They often sent a player streaking up court after a miss — or an anticipating one — looking to catch Atlanta’s defense sleeping. At the park, it’s called cherry-picking. In the NBA, it’s called a lack of awareness by the defense. Do it until it doesn’t work anymore.

▪ Where would the Celtics be without Derrick White? With Tatum and Brown scuffling at times in the first half, White remained a constant for Boston’s offense. He’s always been an effective penetrator, but looks much more comfortable and confident lining up his 3-pointers. He hit 3 of 5 from long range in the first half and went into the break with a game-high 15 points, finishing with 18.

▪ Mazzulla stuck to his word and went back to pairing big men Williams and Al Horford during first-half stretches. The duo combined for 18 first-half rebounds — 12 by Williams — helping limit the Hawks to just two second-chance points before the break, and they teamed up for perhaps Boston’s best play of the half when Horford slid a nice pass to a cutting Williams for a three-point play.

▪ Speaking of Williams, it seems he has at least one offensive rebound per game that leads to a timely 3-pointer or 3-point play. In this case, the Hawks had pulled within 53-49 when Williams chased down a miss by Horford and converted the 3-point play himself. He was 4 for 4 from the line in the first half while Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young missed a pair of free throws. Those small details matter.

▪ Jaylen Brown started 1 for 7 from the field before ditching the protective mask he had been wearing since fracturing his cheekbone in early February. He promptly drilled a 3-pointer and converted a tough, driving layup, starting 8 for 9 after uncovering his face. He finished 12 for 22 from the field, including 11 for 15 after eschewing the mask.

▪ It seemed Celtics forward Grant Williams had reclaimed his spot in the rotation after going 4 for 4 from the 3-point line and making productive plays Friday. But he did not appear in the first half Sunday. Instead, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla went to forward Mike Muscala. But his stint ended quickly after the Hawks successfully attacked him on defense. Grant Williams checked in for the first time with 33 seconds left in the third quarter and played one minute.

▪ Late in the second quarter the Celtics intentionally fouled Hawks center Clint Capela, a 60.3 percent free-throw shooter. He hit both, however, and the Celtics did not try that again.

▪ The Hawks found some holes in Boston’s interior defense at the start of the third, registering five dunks and layups in the first four minutes. There were some signs of miscommunication in the post, such as when DeAndre Hunter slithered in for an uncontested layup.

▪ The game was briefly delayed during the second quarter when pieces of confetti began to float onto the court from the upper reaches of the arena. This seems to be a relatively common occurrence in the NBA. Does anyone even like confetti?

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.