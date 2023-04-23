The Celtics are taking on the Hawks in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. Follow along here.

Sign up for Garden Party, a daily newsletter arriving every day through the NBA and NHL playoffs

The Hawks came to play on Friday night. The Celtics, not so much. Boston lost, 130-122, but has 2-1 series edge entering Sunday night’s game at State Farm Arena.

Marcus Smart was listed as questionable to play after landing on his tailbone hard late in Game 3, but is good to go according to Joe Mazzulla.