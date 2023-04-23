Celtics make it a clean sweep on Boston’s tripleheader Sunday

It became possible when the Celtics finally put away the Hawks, 129-121, in Game 4 of their first-round series Sunday at State Farm Arena. The Celtics led for almost the entire game.

When the C’s and Hawks tipped off, fans back home in New England were savoring the Bruins’ 6-2 Game 4 win in Florida and the Sox’ 12-5 thumping of the Brewers in Milwaukee. The Green team make it a triple-win day

The Celtics took the lead early in the first and kept the Hawks down until the fourth, when Atlanta closed the gap to 4. But the Celtics never buckled, and ultimately put the Hawks to bed, and pushed them to the brink.

The general idea was for the Celts to win this game and bring a 3-1 series lead home for Game 5 Tuesday at the Garden. That’s the position the Bruins are in after their Sunday win in Sunrise, Fla. The B’s can eliminate the Panthers at the Garden Wednesday, and the Celtics can finish off the Hawks Tuesday. So this could be a fun week on Causeway Street: closeout sales all around.

Trust me when I tell you that none of the TVs in the Atlanta press room were tuned into the B’s or Red Sox when the Hawks and Celtics were getting taped for Sunday’s early evening joust (lucky this wasn’t Georgia’s spring football scrimmage or we’d have had no TV access to NBA action either). Fortunately, through the magic of live streaming, hardcore New Englanders were able to monitor the progress of Boston teams playing in Florida and Milwaukee.

In this spirit, we saw Masataka Yoshida rounding the bases in the Sox’ 12-5 romp at the exact same moment that Jake DeBrusk potted a power-play goal to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead over the Panthers.

And as we all knew . . . there was no way the Celtics could lose to the 41-41 Hawks a second time. Right?

Friday’s stunning Celtic loss was still on folks’ minds in the hours before Game 4. The Hawks shot an astounding 56 percent in Game 3, their best shooting in a playoff game since Dominique Wilkins roamed the Omni floorboards back in 1988.

“I think we’re going to see a really, really competitive game,’’ said Atlanta coach Quin Snyder. “They are a terrific team, hard to guard.’’

The Celtics were at full strength, no small statement given the attrition that hit multiple NBA teams in the first week of the playoffs. We saw Miami’s Tyler Herro (broken hand) and Victor Oladipo (knee) both taken out of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Bucks have been playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo (tailbone) and the Sixers won Saturday without Joel Embiid (ankle). That’s two MVP candidates temporarily on the shelf.

First-round series in ‘23 have featured a nonstop lowlight reel of players landing hard on the floor and randomly taunting one another or worse (kicks and punches to the groin). Veteran coach Doc Rivers (remember him?) says it’s got to stop.

There was zero nonsense in the first three games of Celtics-Hawks. The only scary moment came late in Game 3 when Marcus Smart landed hard on his tailbone in the closing minutes. No harm, no foul.

“This has been a clean series,’’ said Snyder.

The Celtics bolted to a 14-point first quarter lead, led by 10 after one, and outrebounded the Hawks by 10 in the quarter. Rebounding is basically Atlanta’s lone strength in this series, so the Celts’ commitment on the glass seemed significant. Robert Williams III was positively eating the backboards at both ends.

Jayen Brown ditched his Zorro mask after missing 6 of his first 7 shots, but had trouble getting untracked. The Hawks cut the lead to 4 late in the half, but the Celts pushed it to 12 at intermission. Still, we had to remind ourselves that the Celts led by a many as 9 in the first quarter of Friday’s 130-122 loss.

A relentless De’Andre Hunter (25 in the first three quarters) kept Atlanta within reach. Meanwhile, the Time Lord went to the bench with his fifth foul early in the fourth.

The Hawks, who hadn’t led since 11-9, cut it to 4 early in the fourth but eventually relented to the Jays. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 31 points.

But it’s never easy with these guys.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.