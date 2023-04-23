The fight in Linus Ullmark boils over against Matthew Tkachuk’s stick work

In the words of teammate Charlie McAvoy, “everybody has a boiling point,” and after the Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk whacked Ullmark with a stick and came at him with a punch, the Bruins goalie had clearly reached his. Even as teammates rallied immediately to his defense, even as they tackled Tkachuk before the Panthers’ forward could pull any more dirty tricks, Ullmark was out to defend himself. He’d fought off so many pucks already, a herculean effort that anchored the Bruins’ 6-2 win for a 3-1 series lead in this opening round of the playoffs, he surely figured he could take down Tkachuk as well.

Much to the relief of teammates who’d come to his aid - “I think we’re going to keep Linus’s hands intact and not put him at risk of breaking anybody’s face,” defenseman Brandon Carlo said — as well as to the credit of game officials who pulled the two players apart before anyone was seriously hurt, there was no turn-back-the-clock moment to the days of fight-first hockey. Ullmark eventually skated off the ice to the locker room, giving way to goalie partner Jeremy Swayman for the final three-plus minutes of the game, taking his rare game misconduct penalty with him on the way to a meeting with team trainers for treatment.

Also tucked safely inside those goalie pads was a huge helping of newfound respect from his teammates, not so much for the stand-on-his-head effort he’d turned in to that point, 41 saves that kept Boston out in front of a chippy, physical and emotionally-fueled game. The Bruins have seen that all year from their presumptive Vezina Trophy-winning goalie. What they loved was watching Ullmark as the embodiment of how much this playoff run means to all of them, how deeply they all have each other’s backs, and how far they believe they can take this playoff journey.

“I love it. He’s all in,” coach Jim Montgomery said. “As a goalie you’re just expected to stop pucks, you’re not expected to take stick work and someone coming after you like that. We stick together and we stuck together. I’m proud of how we stuck together.”

Ullmark earned his protection Sunday. The Panthers, desperate after losing Game 3 at home Friday night, came out swinging, firing off 10 shots before the Bruins managed even one. Ullmark turned them all away, at one point throwing his body into a full-length dive to his left, a sprawl that would have made Tim Thomas proud, of which Montgomery said, “that’s a goal, a high end save. … he allowed us to weather the storm.

“It’s amazing how calm I am when I see scrambles in front of the net because he’s calm.”

Through power plays and breakaways Ullmark kept the clean sheet going, pushing back puck after puck while the Bruins built a 2-0 lead, another of them a highlight reel entry when he made a lightning quick glove save on Gustav Forsling’s long-range snipe. The shutout lasted until the 4-minute mark of the second period, when a series of unfortunate hockey events allowed the pesky Tkachuk to tuck a sitting puck just inside the right post. Between a defense that had retreated at the wrong time and a goalie who believed the Panthers had moved the puck to the other post, the damage was done.

Yet it was Ullmark who kept the Bruins in front all game, repeatedly turning Florida away while they dominated the latter half of the second period, taking the final seven shots on the way to a 27-20 shot advantage after two, completing a 33-22 shot advantage in five-on-five play by the time the game was over. The only other blemish came when the Bruins’ penalty kill finally surrendered a goal after nine Panther tries this series, and the sequence fell squarely on a defense that couldn’t get a clear, leaving Ullmark to fend off shots as if he were the flipper on a pinball machine.

“Same thing all year, hasn’t changed throughout the entire time, poise and ability to make big saves at key times,” Carlo said. “You see him jumping across the crease there, making some other huge saves. He’s the backbone of our team for sure.”

The backbone indeed, picking up his workload when it matters most, starting his fourth straight game for the first time since the end of October, staking claim to a postseason run he memorably lost after only two playoff games last season. Those back-to-back losses, the first playoff starts of Ullmark’s career, prompted then-coach Bruce Cassidy to ride Swayman the rest of the way, with Ullmark watching from the bench. After the offseason of change that followed, some unexpected upheaval in the way of a coaching change after that seven-game first-round loss to Carolina, Ullmark flourished in this first season under Montgomery.

That’s not to say we won’t see Swayman this postseason. There wouldn’t have been much shock had we seen him Sunday afternoon in Sunrise. Montomery is wise to leave the daily decision open for discussion, with no need to give the opposition a hint, and no need to worry about a dropoff. The tandem that backstopped the Bruins to their record-setting regular season could certainly do the same in the playoffs.

But NHL lore is built on the stories of the right goalie getting hot at the right time, and for Ullmark, it would be quite the redemptive plotline, one that only got better with the fight he showed on Sunday.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.