Hawks guard Dejounte Murray bumps referee, putting Game 5 status into question

ATLANTA — Hawks guard Dejounte Murray bumped into a referee in the final moments of Game 4 on Sunday night, putting his status for Tuesday’s Game 5 in jeopardy.

As the clock expired, finalizing Boston’s 129-121 victory, Murray went over to speak to umpire Gediminas Petraitis on his way off the court. Murray leaned close into Petraitis’s face, his chest bumping into the official’s shoulder.

According to NBA rules, “any player or coach guilty of intentional physical contact with an official shall automatically be suspended without pay for one game. A fine and/or longer period of suspension will result if circumstances so dictate.”