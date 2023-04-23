Hawks guard Dejounte Murray bumps referee, putting Game 5 status into question

ATLANTA — Hawks guard Dejounte Murray bumped into a referee in the final moments of Game 4 on Sunday night, putting his status for Tuesday’s Game 5 in jeopardy.
As the clock expired, finalizing Boston’s 129-121 victory, Murray went over to speak to umpire Gediminas Petraitis on his way off the court. Murray leaned close into Petraitis’s face, his chest bumping into the official’s shoulder.
According to NBA rules, “any player or coach guilty of intentional physical contact with an official shall automatically be suspended without pay for one game. A fine and/or longer period of suspension will result if circumstances so dictate.”
Petraitis did not appear to say anything to Murray during the interaction. After passing Petraitis on his route to the locker room, Murray turned around to yell and point in the direction of referee Tyler Ford. Two members of Hawks personnel guided Murray off the court.
Earlier this season, the league suspended Celtics forward Grant Williams one game for “recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official.”
If Murray is suspended, the Hawks, down 3-1 in their first-round playoff series against the Celtics, will face elimination without one of their primary sources of offense. Murray is averaging 25.2 points during the series on 45.6 percent shooting.
