Hurricanes put end to eight-game postseason road losing skid, take 3-1 series lead on Islanders

Seth Jarvis scored twice and the Canes snapped an eight-game postseason road losing streak with a 5-2 victory on Sunday, pushing the Islanders to the brink of elimination.

The important thing was they won and moved closer to advancing in their first-round series with the New York Islanders.

NEW YORK — Winning a playoff game on the road for the first time in nearly two years meant very little to the Hurricanes.

“It means we got a win and we’re up 3-1 in the series,” said Carolina’s Sebastian Aho, who added a goal and two assists. “We’re just trying to advance to the next round obviously. It takes four wins and we got one more to go and today was the big one.”

The Hurricanes can wrap up the best-of-seven series in Game 5 Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C. This was the first game in the series which was not close. Even the Islanders’ 5-1 win in Game 3 on Friday was tied 1-1 late.

Jarvis said the feeling of winning on the road was unbelievable.

“It’s nice to win one not on home ice,” said the 21-year-old who joined the team last year and didn’t win an away contest. “It only helps us. It’s not good when you can’t win on the road and we win at home. It’s nice to take one here and we can go home to Carolina and hopefully end it.”

Antti Raanta made 27 saves for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas and Mackenzie MacEachern also scored and Stefan Noesen had the primary assist on two power-play goals for the Hurricanes.

“I think it’s the first time we scored more than two goals in the streak,” Raanta added.

Aho’s goal was his record-setting 20th in the postseason with Carolina, breaking the franchise record he shared with Eric Staal.

Adam Pelech and Bo Horvat scored for the Islanders, who trailed 4-0 early in the third period. Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves, but he had little help on the goals.

Carolina played most of the game without Jack Drury, who sustained an upper-body injury early on a boarding call against the Islanders’ Ryan Pulock. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour did not have any word on his condition after the game.