In a loaded tight end class, Darnell Washington’s combination of size, strength, and athleticism sets him apart

“Freak” has become a buzzword when describing NFL prospects who possess a unique or unusual blend of skills. It’s often overused.

In 36 career games with the Bulldogs, Washington caught 45 passes for 774 yards and 3 touchdowns. Those may not be eye-popping numbers on the surface, but other factors must be considered. Washington played in offenses that were loaded with talent (including Brock Bowers, one of the country’s top underclassmen at the position), he averaged 17.2 yards per catch, and he helped deliver a pair of national championships.

In a draft class loaded with NFL-ready tight ends, Washington might be the most intriguing potential professional because of his ability to block defenders into submission and also stretch the field as a pass catcher.

An intense and aggressive blocker with heavy hands, Washington likely would make an immediate impact as a jumbo tight end while expanding his route tree and polishing his route running.

Washington has long, powerful arms and a quick backpedal, allowing him to both clear running lanes and mirror edge rushers. Because of his above-average athleticism, he blocks well in space as well.

He could develop into a demon on combination blocks, delivering a nice initial punch before a pulling guard or tackle finishes off blitzers.

Equally important as Washington’s physicality is his mentality when it comes to working without the ball and in the trenches.

“I take pride in blocking. I embraced it at the University of Georgia,” Washington said at the Combine. “I knew I wasn’t getting 40 or 50 balls because we’ve got Brock Bowers and [receiver] Ladd McConkey. There is only one football. You can’t give it to everybody. I just embraced the role of blocking. It’s a mind-set thing.”

Though not a track star, Washington is a long strider and chews up real estate quickly. After the catch, he protects the ball well and gives defenders fits trying to bring him down.

Though the Patriots have a pair of established tight ends in Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, Washington could be a nice depth player who could eventually emerge as a starter.

“I feel like I’m the most unique tight end in this draft,” Washington said. “I wouldn’t say the best. I’m very humble. I feel like I’m only scratching the surface. I feel like I’m a good blocker, but I can turn into a great blocker. I’m a good athlete, but I feel like I can turn into a great athlete.”

Here’s a look at some of the top tight ends available in the draft:

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame. Projected round: 1.

Extremely productive and prolific player in three seasons in South Bend, collecting 180 passes for 2,099 yards and 18 TDs ... Has the desired size, strength, and soft hands for the position ... Demonstrates excellent body control to adjust to passes and will run over defensive backs ... Doesn’t possess great speed but will work the seam like nobody’s business ... Fun fact: Mayer’s grandfather, Dick Maile, was an All-American basketball forward at LSU in the 1960s.

Dalton Kincaid, Utah. Projected round: 1.

Hard to believe this 6-foot-4, 246-pounder was not recruited by FBS schools coming out high school in Las Vegas ... Transferred to Utah after two seasons at San Diego and caught 106 passes for 1,400 yards and 16 TDs his last two seasons ... Very athletic and agile with deceptive speed and reliable hands ... A willing blocker, he’ll likely need some polishing at the next level ... Fun fact: Caught 16 passes (on 16 targets!) for 234 yards against Southern Cal last season).

Luke Musgrave, Oregon State. Projected round: 1-2.

Playing in a run-heavy offense, Musgrave put up modest numbers for the Beavers (47 catches, 633 yards in 34 games) but his exceptional size (6-foot-5, 253 pounds) and athleticism will translate well in the NFL, where his route tree will be expanded ... An above average blocker both in line and in space ... Shined during Senior Bowl week ... Fun fact: Musgrave is an accomplished Alpine ski racer who won Giant Slalom and Super Giant Slalom championships in high school.

Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State. Projected round: 2-3.

Another no-star recruit out of high school, Kraft really flourished by staying near home, piling up 99 catches for 1,218 yards and 9 TDs in 32 games for the Jackrabbits ... A powerfully built and athletic 6-foot-4, 254-pounder, he has the skills to make the big jump in competition level ... Catches balls in stride and will make guys miss ... Fun fact: He received six-figure NIL offers to transfer but remained loyal to South Dakota State.

Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan. Projected round: 3.

A two-year starter for the Wolverines, the 6-foot-5, 251-pounder (and Hamden, Conn., native) took a big step in 2022 with 35 catches for 418 yards and 3 TDs ... Is a natural receiver with soft hands ... Was a lefthanded quarterback at Hamden Hall ... His ability to block in the open field really popped on tape ... Spent five years in high school (repeated his junior year because of illness) and college and will be 25 when the NFL season starts ... Fun fact: His father, Scott, played basketball at Assumption and professionally in Brazil.

Best of the rest: Sam LaPorta, Iowa; Brendan Strange, Penn State; Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion; Cameron Latu, Alabama; Davis Allen, Clemson.

