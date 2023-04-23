NHL fines Maple Leafs’ Sam Lafferty for cross-check in Game 3 against the Lightning

Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty was fined for cross-checking in Saturday’s win over the Lightning, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday. Lafferty was fined $3,108.11, which is the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

In the second period of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference series, Lafferty cross-checked Lightning forward Ross Colton up high in front of Toronto’s goal and received a minor penalty for roughing.

The Maple Leafs had already faced league discipline during the series. Toronto has been without forward Michael Bunting, who was suspended three games for an illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak in Game 1.