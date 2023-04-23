NHL fines Maple Leafs’ Sam Lafferty for cross-check in Game 3 against the Lightning

Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty was fined for cross-checking in Saturday’s win over the Lightning, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday. Lafferty was fined $3,108.11, which is the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.
In the second period of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference series, Lafferty cross-checked Lightning forward Ross Colton up high in front of Toronto’s goal and received a minor penalty for roughing.
The Maple Leafs had already faced league discipline during the series. Toronto has been without forward Michael Bunting, who was suspended three games for an illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak in Game 1.
Toronto holds a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series, with the two sides returning to action on Monday night in Tampa.
Avalanche of late goals
Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen scored in a 1:28 span early in the third period and the Avalanche spoiled Kraken’s first home playoff game late Saturday night with a 6-4 victory in Seattle in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series.
Tied at 3 after a wild first 40 minutes, the defending Stanley Cup champions relied on their best players to take a 2-1 lead in the series and reclaim home-ice advantage. MacKinnon scored his first two goals of the playoffs, Cale Makar added his first of this postseason after winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of last year’s championship run, and Rantanen scored for the second straight game, capping the victory with an empty-net goal with 2:14 left.