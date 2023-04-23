Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci will not rest despite Bruins’ series lead; they’ll play Game 5 if they are cleared.

No ifs, no buts, no calculating where the series stands, and whether more time on the sidelines would best serve the two elite thirtysomethings.

If Patrice Bergeron and/or David Krejci are good to go for Game 5 Wednesday night at the Garden, then count 37 and 46 in the lineup.

SUNRISE, Fla. — A definitive 6-2 win in Game 4 by the Bruins on Sunday, delivering them to a 3-1 playoff series lead over the rapidly disintegrating Panthers, left coach Jim Montgomery equally definitive and adamant about the immediate future of his two star injured centers.

“If . . . they . . . and the doctors say they are able to play,” said Montgomery, very deliberate with his words in the postgame presser, “they’re playing. You don’t take chances in the playoffs. You don’t wait and . . . ‘Oh, he’s going to get another eight days of rest.’ If he is healthy, and we know what the situation is . . . if he gets the green light, he’s playing on Wednesday.”

Asked to clarify his point, and whether he meant just one of the centers, Montgomery said he was speaking about both.

“Especially Bergeron,” added Montgomery, who has been without the team captain for all four games. “I have higher hopes for him playing than Krejci . . . from [the standpoint] of medical timeline . . . checking the boxes.”

Interesting, however, that Montgomery raised the prospect of eight days. That would cast forward to a week from Monday, which would be the day after a possible Game 7 of the first-round series (in the book for April 30) at the Garden.

That respite would be precisely the lead-up time to the start of Round 2, which would pit the Bruins or the Panthers against either the Maple Leafs or the Lightning. The Leafs took a 2-1 in that series on Saturday night.

But no need to look at the timeline. One or both will play if the docs give the OK. At least that was the calculation as the Bruins boarded the the team bus here in the Florida twilight.

Some observations:

The Bruins swept the two games here, and did so without falling behind on the scoreboard for even a second.

Taylor Hall’s early goal in Game 3 had the Bruins with the advantage of playing downhill with the lead for a total 57:34 on Friday night. Brad Marchand potted a power-play goal for the opening goal in Game 4, and the Black and Gold wrapped up their two games with a combined lead time of 107:48 across the 120 minutes.

A major factor across the two games here: the improved, faster and stouter effort from the blue line corps, in part because Matt Grzelcyk drew back into the order, subbing in for the harder-hitting Connor Clifton. Montgomery opted for Grzelcyk’s mobility over Clifton’s big bangs.

But overall, it was the alert, improved play of their so-called Big Three — Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, and Dmitry Orlov — that helped button up the back end, bring more flow and pop to the offensive game and springboard the Bruins into a commanding series lead.

Orlov has proven to be more of an asset than expected, especially in helping to create offense. He made an alert feed to Jake DeBrusk on the 2-0 goal and has a 0-5–5 line in the four playoff games, only 2 points behind team leader Hall (4-3–7).

“He’s been outstanding,” said McAvoy, reflecting on what Orlov’s meant to the blue line six-pack. “Since the first moment we got him he’s been big, and I think the offensive side has been what’s surprising to me.

“He makes exceptional plays out there, not only in transition, breaking pucks out in the offensive zone too–and we’re all seeing it.”

Orlov, remember, came with a championship pedigree, having been with the Capitals for their 2018 Cup title.

“He’s someone who’s won before and when you bring someone in who’s won the value is hard to explain,” noted McAvoy. He knows what it takes and he’s raised his game and we’re all better for it.”

By Montgomery’s eye, the Big Three “have dug in — they’ve led us.”

“They have the ability to control the game,” he added. “Especially when we have them split up like that. One of them is on the ice all game long, which is extremely comforting.”

Orlov, with traces of the legendary Ray Bourque in his game, arrived with a “swagger and confidence,” noted Montgomery, that was lacking before his arrival.

“And then the compete,” said an admiring Montgomery, “I mean, like, he digs in.”

