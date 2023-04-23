Game 23: Red Sox at Brewers lineups and notes

After dropping a close one to the Brewers on Saturday, the Red Sox can still take the series in Milwaukee with a win on Sunday.
Promising young righthander Brayan Bello will make his first start of the season; his first was brief and difficult in giving up five earned runs over 2 ⅔ innings against the Angels last week.
The Brewers will turn to former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, who is starting to find his form again after a shaky start to the year.
Lineups
RED SOX (11-11): Verdugo RF, Devers 3B, Turner DH, Yoshida LF, Hernández 2B, Casas 1B, Duran CF, Wong C, Chang SS
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (0-1, 16.88 ERA)
BREWERS (15-6): TBA
Pitching: RHP Corbin Burnes (2-1, 4.76 ERA)
Time: 2:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN+, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Burnes: Kiké Hernández 0-2, Raimel Tapia 4-10, Justin Turner 2-7, Alex Verdugo 1-3
Brewers vs. Bello: Willy Adames 1-2, Victor Caratini 1-1, Rowdy Tellez 0-1, Christian Yelich 1-2
Stat of the day: Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez boasts a .336/.423/.764 slash line with 14 homers in 130 plate appearances against the Red Sox.
Notes: Burnes left his most recent start Monday at Seattle in the sixth inning with a left pectoral strain. The righthander reported no issues following his bullpen session on Friday, however. “Really no concern. It’s normal soreness,” Burnes said earlier in the week. “We probably got away with something before it became too serious.” ... Opponents are batting .207 this season against Burnes, who has yet to face the Red Sox in his career ... Justin Turner had two hits Saturday to improve to 15 for 44 (.341) over the last 12 games. He has 4 doubles, a homer, 4 RBIs, 4 walks, and 6 runs in that stretch ... Reese McGuire was hit on the top of the hand on a foul tip by Willy Adames in the eighth inning and stayed in Saturday’s game. Precautionary X-rays after the game were negative.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.