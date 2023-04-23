Game 23: Red Sox at Brewers lineups and notes

After dropping a close one to the Brewers on Saturday, the Red Sox can still take the series in Milwaukee with a win on Sunday.

Promising young righthander Brayan Bello will make his first start of the season; his first was brief and difficult in giving up five earned runs over 2 ⅔ innings against the Angels last week.

The Brewers will turn to former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, who is starting to find his form again after a shaky start to the year.