Triston Casas throws mask in as potential Red Sox emergency catcher

Manager Alex Cora didn’t have an answer at first. But he found one on Sunday: Triston Casas . The first baseman told Cora over breakfast he would be able to catch if needed.

McGuire took a foul ball off his right hand in the eighth inning, and needed a few minutes before he got back behind the plate. He finished out the game despite his hand swelling up, but it raised the question: Who is the emergency catcher?

MILWAUKEE — Connor Wong caught the first six innings for the Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night before Reese McGuire pinch hit for him.

“Oh, I can catch,” Casas said after the Sox beat the Brewers, 12-5. “I caught some games in high school.”

Asked who he resembled most as a catcher, Casas didn’t pause.

“Matt Wieters all day,” he said. “One knee down, just nice and easy. I can frame pitches, too.”

That drew a chuckle from teammate Nick Pivetta.

“Let’s just focus on catching the ball first,” he told Casas.

Casas was undeterred in his confidence.

“If they need me, I can catch,” he said. “No problem.”

At 6-foot-5, 244 pounds, Casas would be a good target, at least. Cora joked that the pitchers won’t have trouble seeing the signs because Casas has taken to painting his fingernails.

“Hopefully we don’t have to use him,” Cora said.

Super utilityman Kiké Hernández seemed like a good candidate. He has played every other position on the field, including pitcher, but not catcher.

“I caught a few bullpens with the Dodgers but that was it,” he said. “That’s not for me.”

Said Cora: “Kiké gets paid by the Red Sox. If we need him, he’s going to do it.”

Kenley Jansen came up as a catcher before becoming one of the best closers of his generation, but Cora and every coach on the staff would get fired if they put a pitcher making $16 million a year behind the plate.

McGuire didn’t play Sunday, and will probably get Monday off as well. But he’s feeling better.

“I’ll be OK,” he said. “I was doing better [Sunday]. The way that ball hit me I was worried at first, but whenever they need me, I can go.”

Running O’s next

The Sox open a three-game series at Baltimore on Monday night with Chris Sale facing Dean Kremer. The Orioles lost two of three at Fenway Park in the first series of the season, but scored 23 runs on 38 hits and stole 10 bases in as many attempts.

Baltimore is 25 of 28 on stolen bases for the season. Cedric Mullins and Jorge Mateo have 17 of the swipes.

“Avoid Mateo and Mullins getting on base, that’s very important,” Cora said. “There were so many base runners in that first series it was crazy.”

Opposing teams have stolen only 10 bases in 15 attempts against the Sox in the 20 games since that opening series, three in the last 11 games.

“I think the pitchers have done an amazing job using the pitch clock to their advantage, slowing it down and being quick when they have to be and giving the catchers a chance to throw guys out,” Cora said.

Duran on a roll

Jarren Duran is 9 of 21 (.429) with 4 runs, 2 stolen bases, 3 walks, and 6 RBIs in six starts . . . James Paxton is scheduled to continue his minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday night with a start for Triple A Worcester at Polar Park. The lefthander has already made four minor league appearances. How he would fit into the major league staff is uncertain . . . Javy Guerra, who pitched 1⅔ innings for the Brewers and allowed five runs, is a former Red Sox shortstop prospect who went to the Padres in the deal that sent Craig Kimbrel to Boston in 2015. Guerra, who played with Rafael Devers in the minors, became a pitcher in 2019 . . . NESN’s Jahmai Webster and Will Flemming of the Sox Radio Network took a pre-game trip down the Bernie Brewer slide in left field at American Family Field and managed to avoid any injuries. (Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh broke his wrist and six ribs on it last summer.) Joe Castiglione declined a trip.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.