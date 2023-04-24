Kissin makes grand return to Symphony Hall

On Sunday afternoon, Kissin made a triumphant return to Symphony Hall for his first solo Celebrity Series recital since 2014. His hair may be more closely cropped these days, but everything else was reassuringly familiar. The crowds still adore him, and I can’t recall the hall so densely packed since the Berlin Philharmonic’s performance in November. Few masks were in evidence; the pandemic might never have happened. Even the war in Ukraine that has overshadowed appearances by other Russian artists could not rain on this reunion. In this regard, it surely helped that Kissin has made his opinion clear, calling Russia’s invasion “a criminal war waged by a dictator and a mass murderer” and suggesting that musicians who support the invasion “should have no place on the concert stages of the civilized world.”

Over the years the solo recitals of Evgeny Kissin have often seemed like a throwback to an earlier era of great Romantic pianism. There are deep bows, dim lighting, and a formal bearing. Men and women often swoon, calling him back for encore after encore. His virtuosity all the while comes across as effortless and utterly imperturbable, conveying the sense of a remote musical oracle who has arrived bearing direct word from Rachmaninoff.

In his recitals, Kissin tends to favor classical and Romantic repertoire, seldom straying very far into the thickets of the 20th century. Sunday’s program began with Bach’s Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue in D minor, the fugue in particular rendered with a striking clarity. If to these ears some final measure of grace and perhaps wit proved elusive in the opening movement of Mozart’s Sonata No. 9 in D Major (K. 311), Kissin found just the right walking pulse for that work’s lovely central Andante and brought a pellucid vibrancy to the fleet-footed Rondo Allegro. His dynamic range in Chopin’s F-sharp minor Polonaise was thrillingly vast.

The recital’s entire second half was devoted to Rachmaninoff, beginning with a selection of shorter works of which the composer’s arrangement of his song “Lilacs” stood out for Kissin’s sensitivity of touch and the pastel colorations of his sonic palette. The Prelude in A minor Op. 32, No. 8 was taken at a hurtling clip, and the more atmospheric Prelude in G-flat Major Op. 23, No. 10 was painted with appealing half-tints. The formal program ended with selections from the Études-Tableaux Op. 39, many of them boldly profiled and emphatically delivered, though even at its most muscular and tonally forceful, there is never anything strenuous in Kissin’s playing.

An ecstatic crowd would not let him go without three encores. He went all-Rachmaninoff, concluding with the famous C-Sharp minor Prelude, at once resolute and mesmerizing.

Evgeny Kissin, piano

Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston

At: Symphony Hall, Sunday afternoon

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.