From North Shore rapper M-Dot, the toils of a working man

The 2010 winner of the Boston Music Award for best hip-hop artist, he has resurfaced with a fine new album, “Ego and the Enemy 2,” a full resolution to his introspective, autobiographical breakthrough work that bolstered his reputation as a blue-collar MC representing hard-working Americans who struggle from paycheck to paycheck.

Everything Peabody-based rapper M-Dot has accomplished in hip-hop has been earned the hard way. The MC — Michael Januario to his mom and dad — has developed an international audience thanks to his live-wire performances and critically acclaimed mixtapes and albums, including “Ego and the Enemy,” one of the best-selling independent releases of 2017.

The 39-year-old M-Dot, who plays the Middle East Wednesday night on a bill with Onyx and Ra the Rugged Man, is a throwback to the DIY style of hip-hop he revered while growing up. When he’s not touring or recording, the father of four serves as his own publicist and booking agent, all while working a full-time job as a window glazier for high-rise buildings in Boston. His relentless work ethic matches his linguistic talents, which put him on the Boston hip-hop map when he emerged in 2007.

“I’m really grinding, but then so is the majority of people,” the Revere native says via phone while driving. “Obviously, there’s the one percent who don’t worry, but the struggle of everyday people is often ignored and very real. Things like job layoffs, custody battles, not being able to afford health care because you don’t get enough hours — the things everyone deals with all the time.

“I see these people and I’m part of it, so I try to give voice to that. It’s not cool to talk about these things but that’s realer to me than the fake life of chasing material things that’s not sustainable or concrete.”

While his family instincts and union job might not impress rap listeners, M-Dot’s prowess on the mic and hard-hitting music certainly have. His ample gifts are on display on “Ego and the Enemy 2,” a big artistic leap over its predecessor and 2022′s “Dining in Dystopia,” an album he put out to bide time until he finished the new record.

Over musically inventive tracks produced by hip-hop icons Pete Rock and Erick Sermon among other producers, he continues to weave autobiographical tales, but now he also uses them as a springboard to examine larger issues, including cultural alienation, senseless police shootings, and the state of pop music.

“The world is all around us and there are horrible things happening. With this platform, I need to talk about this,” he says. “The most important thing is for people who are going through things to hear what I’m going through and connect with that. A huge part of music is how it connects people everywhere.”

On standout album track “Pain and Haste,” he raps, “There ain’t nothing I write about that I ain’t been through,” and there’s a raw honesty to his songs that reveals the man beyond the artistic persona. “What I’m saying transcends age and place,” he says. “I think it’s important to talk about the blue-collar side of things and the breakups, the family dynamics, the kids. This is me. Me being vulnerable is one of my best traits, and it’s not easy because so many are afraid to be vulnerable.”

The record also marks M-Dot’s evolution from his early boom-bap influenced work, which was marked by a syllable-spewing, flamethrower style. His flow has evened out, and he’s become a deft storyteller filled with wisdom and empathy.

“I used to be obsessed with flow and speed and being the best rapper stylistically, and now I slowed things down to create the best songs with stories that matter. I think I learned how to write songs instead of just going 100 miles an hour,” he reflects.

Getting a foothold in the Boston hip-hop scene is never easy for an MC from the suburbs, but M-Dot found acceptance, even though he still feels like he must prove himself. “I did it the way MCs that came before me did in Boston. I played 150 shows a year for four or five years.

“I was on Akrobatik’s, Big Shug’s, and Virtuoso’s album,” he says. “I got those co-signs. 7L and Krumb Snatcha supported me. So I don’t consider myself an outsider, but I’m not sure I got my just due after winning the Boston Music Award, and it created a chip on my shoulder. It might not be true because everyone shows respect but that idea has made me work harder. It’s not a complaint, but I still feel like an underdog.”

M-Dot is now an international artist who tours Europe regularly. His breakthrough overseas is one of the things he takes pride in.

“My music is connecting with all these people in different countries where many don’t know the language. It’s surreal,” he laughed while considering how his music has allowed him to see the world.

“Me being full Italian and having my family come from there — I just love the culture — but that’s true of all the cities in Europe. The architecture, the food, and the old way of living. Can you imagine performing in Athens with the Acropolis in full view? There’s history there, and I’m right in the middle.”

The rapper/producer will release another album later this year and is busy producing other MCs and songs for films. He’s a restless artist who is not about to let up anytime soon.

“Nobody cares about what you’ve done or accomplished. It’s always on to the next thing,” he says. “Complacency is the death of any hustler or artist that’s hungry. Discomfort is what helps you grow. The drive to find new reasons for me to work harder is everything.”





