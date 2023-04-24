Reid Scott’s journey from ‘Veep’ to ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Dan was a guy who had misplaced his ethical compass a long time ago, if he ever had one.

Even on a show populated with terrible human beings who routinely said and did terrible things, Reid Scott stood out on HBO’s political satire “Veep” with his portrayal of cutthroat careerist Dan Egan.

The series was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (”Gilmore Girls”), who is famed for her warp-speed dialogue. She and her husband, Dan Palladino, are executive producers on the show.

In an interview with Proma Khosla that was published Saturday by IndieWire, Scott talked about adapting to the conversational rhythms of “Mrs. Maisel” after seven seasons on “Veep’’ (which was created by, and reflected the sensibility of, Armando Iannucci.)

“It keeps you on your toes; it’s incredibly exhausting,’’ Scott said. “You never want to miss a word or an ‘um’ or a comma, honoring every little bit, but then you see the end result and you realize it’s all part of their grand design.

“It’s different coming from ‘Veep,’ which was also incredibly well-written but we were obviously encouraged to do a lot of improvisation and also keep it messy,” added Scott. By contrast, he said, “Mrs. Maisel” is “all incredibly specific. It was an adjustment. It brought a lot of things about my acting into focus that I had not necessarily forgotten about, but you’re using different muscles depending on the different style of show.

“I love getting back to this, which really felt more like theater,” Scott said. “You’re hitting a mark, you’re dancing with the camera, you’re playing opposite your partner, you’re using these wonderful words. It’s unlike anything else on television, I can tell you that, and the experience – I brought it over into projects I’ve done since, because I love working that way, and I didn’t know that I would.”

